NFL Week 6 ‘Thursday Night Football’ game picks and predictions

The first five weeks of the 2022 NFL season are officially behind us. Thus far, we’ve seen three teams get out ahead of the rest—both in terms of record and on-field performance: the Philadelphia Eagles (5-0), the Buffalo Bills (4-1) and the Kansas City Chiefs (4-1). The latter two teams play each other this week while the Eagles look to remain unbeaten against the dominant defense of the Dallas Cowboys.

After an absolutely abysmal Thursday Night Football game in Week 5, Week 6’s matchup isn’t inspiring much confidence either. Tonight, we’ve got the Washington Commanders (1-4) taking on the Chicago Bears (2-3) in what could be a pivotal game for determining who has the higher pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Both teams have struggled mightily on offense, but the Bears do have a good defense to fall back on.

Let’s get right to tonight’s pick, which I’ll be making on a straight moneyline (aka picking the winner) basis. I’ll still provide the information on the spread and over/under, for those interested. At the bottom, I’ll show the rest of the staff’s picks for the game.

Thursday Night Football: Washington Commanders (1-4) at Chicago Bears (2-3)

The pick: Bears -105

Spread: Commanders -1 | Over/Under: 38 | Moneyline: Commanders -115, Bears -105

Let’s face it: neither of these teams are very inspiring. I do like the trajectory the Bears are on better at this point. Justin Fields is improving, the run game is strong, and the defense is average at worst. With the Commanders...this just looks like a dead team walking. Carson Wentz is obviously not the answer, and even the defense has struggled as the team fell into a 1-4 hole. I certainly don’t enjoy picking the Bears, but I’m going with Chicago here.

