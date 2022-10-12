Falcons injury report: Mykal Walker, Elijah Wilkinson not practicing on Wednesday

It’s the start of a new week as the Atlanta Falcons prepare to host the San Francisco 49ers. We already know the team will be without running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who was placed on injured reserve last week, but there’s a chance the team gets back tight end Kyle Pitts, who was ruled out last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With the first practice of the week occurring on Wednesday, we received the first look at the health status of both teams.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.\

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring)

EDGE Ade Ogundeji (shoulder)

NO PARTICIPATION

LB Mykal Walker (groin)

LG Elijah Wilkinson (knee)

FULL PARTICIPATION

RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle)

CB Deommodore Lenoir (wrist)

RB Jeff Wilson (shoulder)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

OL Aaron Banks (knee)

WR Danny Gray (illness)

TE Tyler Kroft (knee)

DB Tarvarius Moore (hamstring)

NO PARTICIPATION

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)

DL Nick Bosa (groin)

DL Samson Ebukam (Achilles)

K Robbie Gould (left knee)

DT Javon Kinlaw (knee)

CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee)

DB Jimmie Ward (hand)

T Trent Williams (ankle)

The good news for the Falcons is that Kyle Pitts practiced on a limited-basis on Wednesday. Pitts is dealing with a hamstring injury. which saw him ruled out of this past week’s game against the Buccaneers, and he has a chance to play this week if there’s improvement over the next few days.

Mykal Walker and Elijah Wilkinson were the two lone Falcons’ players who did not practice on Wednesday. It’s only Wednesday, but we will keep an eye on these two starters’ status as the week progresses. Atlanta needs both, especially Wilkinson with the league’s best run defense coming to town.

On the other side of the ball, the 49ers had a lot of starters absent from Wednesday’s practice, most notably along the defensive line. Again, it’s only Wednesday so don’t overreact but a solid 49ers line without Nick Bosa, Javon Kinlaw and Arik Armstead would look a lot less scary on Sunday.