Falcons TE Kyle Pitts returns to practice

The Atlanta Falcons have been hit with the injury bug over the last week, losing RB Cordarrelle Patterson to IR and TE Kyle Pitts to a hamstring injury for Week 5’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Needless to say, the offense was very limited—if still pretty impressive running the ball—without two of their biggest playmakers.

There appears to be some positive injury news early in Week 6, as Arthur Smith announced that Kyle Pitts would be returning to practice on Wednesday.

Falcons HC Arthur Smith said Kyle Pitts will be back at practice today and they'll see how it goes this week with him. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) October 12, 2022

Pitts, one of the most dynamic threats on Atlanta’s offense, was held out of practice in Week 5 after sustaining what was described as a minor hamstring injury. The belief was that the injury was not “long-term”, but the team wanted to be cautious with it. With Pitts returning to the practice field, in at least some capacity, it seems like that belief may have been correct.

We’ll see how much Pitts practices this week, but his return could be absolutely vital for the offense as they prepare to face the NFL’s top defense in the San Francisco 49ers.

There were a few other injury updates as well.

CB Isaiah Oliver will continue to practice this week, but he has not been activated to the 53-man roster yet.

No other players currently on IR will return to practice on Wednesday. Players who are now eligible to return to practice (once healthy) include RB Damien Williams, DT Marlon Davidson, G Jalen Mayfield, and TE John FitzPatrick.

What are your thoughts on these injury updates for the Falcons?