NFL Week 5 ‘Monday Night Football’ game picks and predictions

The 2022 NFL season is officially underway. Week 5 is in the books except for tonight’s game, and it was an entertaining week—unless you’re a Falcons fan, then it was a very frustrating week. The New York Giants upset the Green Bay Packers in London, the Houston Texans got their first win of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Philadelphia Eagles remained unbeaten despite a furious rally from the Arizona Cardinals.

Wrapping things up this week, however, Monday Night Football features another matchup between division rivals. This time it’s the AFC West. The Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) are leading the division and are fresh off a thrashing of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) just got their first win in Week 4.

Let’s get right to tonight’s picks, which I’ll be making on a straight moneyline (aka picking the winner) basis. I’ll still provide the information on the spread and over/under, for those interested. At the bottom, I’ll show the rest of the staff’s picks for the game.

Monday Night Football: Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) at Kansas City Chiefs (3-1)

The pick: Chiefs -320

Based on preseason projections, this should have been an exciting Monday Night Football clash between two AFC West rivals fighting for the playoffs. So far, it’s been Kansas City taking the division by storm at 3-1. The Raiders, meanwhile, have been competitive but just got their first win in Week 4. I’m sticking with the Chiefs in this one.

