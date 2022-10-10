Falcons open as 6-point underdogs against San Francisco

The Falcons came out completely flat against the Buccaneers. Devoid of any perceptible offense and sporting a secondary that continually gave up first downs, it was unsurprising to see Atlanta down by 21 points in the third quarter.

What was surprising, however, was the grit and mettle the Falcons showed to claw back to within a touchdown in the waning minutes of the game, only to have their comeback attempt thwarted by one of the worst roughing-the-passer calls you’ll ever see. It was eyeball-meltingly awful, and helped to seal Tampa Bay’s victory when the Falcons were threatening.

As such, the Falcons once again find themselves on the wrong end of the odds this weekend, opening as six-point underdogs against the 49ers, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under has been set at 43.5 points.

San Francisco (3-2) are coming off a 37-15 road win against Carolina, a game where quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo tossed for 253 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.

The Falcons will certainly need a better performance from their secondary to come out on the right side of this one, and with any luck both tight end Kyle Pitts and running back Cordarrelle Patterson will be back on the field to spark the offense.