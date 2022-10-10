Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Monday, Oct. 10

If you’re reading this, it means you’re likely angsty on a Monday morning. Yep, us too. The Falcons’ comeback attempt against the Buccaneers was thwarted by referee Jerome Boger’s nonsensical roughing the passer call.

Sure, the Falcons looked like death warmed over for three quarters, but this team has now proven twice this season that they’ve got mettle with their backs against the wall. Shame the zebras had to play such an outsized role in the outcome.

With that: Falcoholinks.

Falcons - Bucs recap

Well, of course we’ll start with this: The Falcons were inching toward a comeback after being down 21-0 at the half, when referee Jerome Boger decided to call one of the worst roughing the passer penalties in NFL history. It sealed the Bucs’ win and secured their hold on first place in the NFC South.

Takeaways from the loss

The Falcons clearly could have rolled over after going down 21-0, but we’ve learned that this team is one that does not quit. It’s a welcome improvement under Arthur Smith, as once the Falcons were down in years past it was wise to simply change the channel.

But what else did we learn from the loss against Tampa Bay?

The Falcoholic Live postgame show

Our team at The Falcoholic Live certainly had some thoughts about this one. If you happened to miss the live postgame recap, we’ve got the full episode available right here.