Falcons elevate Caleb Huntley to active roster for Week 4

Caleb Huntley is back on the active roster, as he’s been elevated from the practice squad for the second time this season. With Cordarrelle Patterson questionable for Sunday’s game, Huntley will provide necessary depth if Patterson can’t play and useful depth even if he can.

Atlanta’s running back depth chart has been hit hard by injury in the early going, with Damien Williams on injured reserve since Week 2 and now Patterson banged up. Rookie Tyler Allgeier has taken on a significant role that will only grow if Patterson can’t go, with Avery Williams mixing in as a pass catching option. Huntley, a physical runner who originally joined the Falcons an undrafted free agent in 2021, received just one carry for three yards against the Rams in Week 2 but figures to get more work this time around.

This is Huntley’s second elevation from the practice squad, which means he can still be brought up one more time before Atlanta has to make a permanent move to put Huntley on the 53 man roster. With Damien Williams hopefully returning after Week 5, the team is likely hoping this is the last time they’ll need to flex him to the roster for a little bit.

With a diminished Cleveland front that will be without Myles Garrett, it’s important that the Falcons run the ball effectively. If Patterson can’t go—and hell, even if he can and is limited—you should expect Allgeier and Huntley to get their fair share of carries trying to wear down the Browns’ defense.