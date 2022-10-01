How to watch Falcons vs. Browns in Week 4

One day away. The Falcons have the chance to get to .500 for the first time in a while with a win over the Browns, who are visiting Atlanta for the two teams’ first regular season matchup since 2018. A win here would be a big statement for a Falcons team fresh off a victory over the Seahawks, especially since Cleveland has looked really good thus far.

If you’re hoping to tune in to the game, via your television, your radio, or your phone, here’s how you can do so. Go Falcons!

Atlanta Falcons vs. Cleveland Browns, Week 4

When: Sunday, October 2, 1:00 p.m. EST

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Channel: FOX 5 locally; NFL Sunday Ticket nationally

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber

Radio: 92.9 The Game

Streaming: Atlanta Falcons official app locally

Odds: Atlanta’s a 2.5 point underdog

Key Questions: Will the Falcons be able to slow a potent Cleveland rushing attack? Can Atlanta avoid the kinds of turnovers and mistakes that have doomed them or nearly doomed them in almost every game this season? Will the Falcons be able to take advantage of a banged up Browns defense?

2022 Falcons regular season schedule (1-2)

Week 1: Loss vs. New Orleans Saints, Sunday, September 11, 1 p.m. ET

vs. New Orleans Saints, Sunday, September 11, 1 p.m. ET Week 2: Loss @ Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, September 18, 4:05 p.m. ET

@ Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, September 18, 4:05 p.m. ET Week 3: Win @ Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, September 25, 4:25 p.m. ET

@ Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, September 25, 4:25 p.m. ET Week 4: vs. Cleveland Browns, Sunday, October 2, 1 p.m. ET

Week 5: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, October 10, 1 p.m. ET

Week 6: vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, October 16, 1 p.m. ET

Week 7: @ Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 23, 1 p.m. ET

Week 8: vs. Carolina Panthers, Sunday, October 30, 1 p.m. ET

Week 9: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, November 6, 1 p.m. ET

Week 10: @ Carolina Panthers, Thursday Night Football, November 10, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 11: vs. Chicago Bears, Sunday, November 20, 1 p.m. ET

Week 12: @ Washington Commanders, Sunday, November 27, 1 p.m. ET

Week 13: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 4, 1 p.m. ET

Week 14: BYE WEEK

Week 15: @ New Orleans Saints, Sunday, December 18, TBD

Week 16: @ Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, December 24, 1 p.m. ET

Week 17: vs. Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, January 1, 1 p.m. ET

Week 18: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TBD

