NFL Week 4 game picks from The Falcoholic

The NFL’s Week 3 slate of games was an interesting one packed with upsets. Carolina knocked the Saints down to 1-2 (thanks for that), the Matt Ryan-led Colts upset the Chiefs, and the Dolphins took down the undefeated Bills. Even the Falcons got in on the winning action, defeating the Seahawks on the road in an offensive fireworks display.

Week 4’s slate offers a several good matchups, starting with a clash of AFC contenders on Thursday Night Football in the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals. There’s also an excellent early Sunday game between two of the other top AFC teams, as the Buffalo Bills travel to take on the Baltimore Ravens. The other primetime matchups are also intriguing, for once. We get a interconference battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football, then an NFC West showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.

Before we get to the picks, let’s check in on our staff standings.

Everyone struggled in Week 3, but Dave “The Boss Man” Choate held on to a shrinking lead for first place. Kevin Knight is in second, followed closely by Jeanna “Mad Online” Thomas. Aaron Freeman joined in the picks last week and got out to a 7-9 (44%) start, while Will McFadden is trailing the pack. There’s still plenty of time for things to change, however.

Speaking of Week 4, here are the staff’s picks. As more writers join in, they’ll appear in the picks below.

What are your thoughts on Week 3’s slate of games? Any particular matchups you’ll be watching?

