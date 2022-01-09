Mike Davis leaves Saints vs. Falcons with rib injury, questionable to return

Falcons running back Mike Davis has left the contest vs. the New Orleans Saints with a rib injury. He is questionable to return, per Tori McElhaney of AtlantaFalcons.com.

Davis has carried the ball six times for 30 yards so far in this frustrating matchup with the Falcons’ most hated division rival. He’s had three catches for -2 yards and two fumbles. It’s not just Davis; this doesn’t seem to be anyone’s best day on the Atlanta roster.

With just over six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Falcons trail 30-13. New Orleans has effectively shut down the run game, allowing just 60 yards on the ground so far. If Davis is indeed finished for the day, and I don’t see the point of putting him back in at this point, he may wrap up as the leading rusher on the day. Qadree Ollison put up 19 yards and a touchdown on one carry, and the Saints limited Cordarrelle Patterson to 11 yards on four carries.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.