Matt Ryan surpasses Eli Manning for the 9th most passing touchdowns in NFL history

Regardless of what your opinion of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is, you can’t deny his passing numbers. Ryan is statistically one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history and is securely in the top 10 for most passing categories. Ryan, who is wrapping up his 14th season at the professional level, continues to climb the leader boards and climbed even higher in one category this weekend.

On Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, Matt Ryan surpassed former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning for the ninth-most passing touchdowns in NFL history. Entering Sunday’s game, Ryan and Manning were tied with 366 each. The touchdown which put Ryan over the top was a 1-yard pass to Russell Gage.

What makes this even more impressive is that Manning reached the 366 mark in 236 career games. Ryan surpassed Manning, hitting the 367 mark on Sunday, in what was his 222nd career game.

With Ryan securely placed at ninth all-time, it’s only natural to look ahead. The eighth-most passing touchdowns in NFL history currently belongs to Ben Roethlisberger who has 418 career touchdowns. As of now, it sounds like Sunday was Roethlisberger’s final regular season NFL game, which means Ryan will need at least another season or two to reach that mark.

For now though, let’s just enjoy the accomplishment. It sounds like we’ll likely be getting at least another season from Ryan in Atlanta, which means another season of watching him climb the all-time passing ladder.