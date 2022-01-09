Falcons - Saints finale final score predictions

It’s not easy for anyone here to pick against the Falcons when they’re playing the Saints, but sometimes we hold our noses and do it if we really believe Atlanta’s going to lose. This is not one of those weeks here at The Falcoholic.

Once you check out our predictions, which are all very reasonable, give us yours.

Falcons 21, Saints 20

The Falcons, on paper, shouldn’t win this game. They have a terrible defense and a struggling offense. They’ve struggled in Atlanta and the Saints have a lot to play for. However, these games always go off-script and you can bet that Arthur Smith wants to start his first year in Atlanta having swept the Saints. The New Orleans pass rush worries me, but I have a feeling this is going to be a hard-fought game with Atlanta ultimately killing the Saints playoff hopes. Hate week indeed. - David Walker

Falcons 24, Saints 20

Is this wishful thinking to some extent? Perhaps. Is it just, and are the Falcons capable of beating this Saints team on a good day? Yes. Let’s get it done. -Dave Choate

Falcons 80, Saints 0

I will never predict the Saints to win and refuse to consider any reasonable conclusion other than embarrassing that stupid team. Let’s not forget that the Saints cheated their way to their one and only Super Bowl win*. The Saints have 0 Super Bowl wins without cheating. These are just some facts I’ve been thinking about. I don’t care how the Falcons do it but let’s knock New Orleans out of the playoffs. - Matt Chambers