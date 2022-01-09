How to watch Falcons - Saints in Week 18

We’ve reached the end. Eighteen weeks after the 2021 season began, the Falcons are on the brink of finishing it, and fittingly that end will come against the Saints.

Atlanta’s stakes in this one are all pride and positioning, as a win or loss will move them around in the draft and nothing but a win will feel good against the hated Saints. The team will hopefully be healthier than they were against the Bills and ready to deliver a victory.

Here’s how you can watch the game today.

Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints, Week 18

When: Sunday, January 9, 4:25 p.m. EST

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Channel: FOX, NFL Network

Announcers: Kevin Kugler. Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin

Streaming: Falcons app for local audiences

Radio: 92.9 The Game

Odds: The Falcons are slight underdogs by our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Key Questions: Will Kyle Pitts play? Can the Falcons put the brakes on the always obnoxious Taysom Hill? Will Matt Ryan’s pass protection hold up well enough for this passing game to get cooking before the season ends?

2021 Falcons regular season schedule (7-9)

Week 1, Loss: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 2: Loss @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 3: Win @ New York Giants

Week 4: Loss vs. Washington Football Team

Week 5: Win vs. New York Jets,

Week 6: BYE WEEK

Week 7: Win @Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., Sunday, October 24

Week 8: Loss vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Sunday, October 31

Week 9: Win @ New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Sunday, November 7

Week 10: Loss @ Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., Sunday, November 14

Week 11: Loss vs. New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m., Thursday, November 18

Week 12: Win @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., Sunday, November 28

Week 13: Loss vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Sunday, December 5

Week 14: Win @ Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Sunday, December 12

Week 15: Loss @ San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., Sunday, December 19

Week 16: Win vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Sunday, December 26

Week 17: Loss @ Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., Sunday, January 3

Week 18: vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Sunday, January 9

