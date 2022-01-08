Marks and milestones, good and bad, that the Falcons can hit this weekend

When the Falcons play the Saints tomorrow, they’ll first and foremost be looking to cap off the season with a win. Beyond that, they’ll have the opportunity to make league history (Kyle Pitts, specifically) and team history in a variety of ways.

In addition to Kyle Pitts chasing Mike Ditka, as we’ll mention below, here are the team and individual franchise marks and milestones that this team either has already hit this season or can change on Sunday. Hopefully you’ll find some of them interesting.

As a team

The Falcons are currently the 25th-lowest scoring team in franchise history, and need 7 points to avoid being one of just 26 teams to score under 300 points in a season. If they have a 30 point effort in them—and it has been a while, obviously—they can leapfrog seven teams and wind up just ahead of the 1997 squad, who are themselves the 25th-highest scoring team in team history. That’s in 17 games, remember.

The Falcons are 7th-worst scoring defense in team history, having allowed 429 points through 16 games. The additional game is a factor here, obviously, but if they allow 33 points to the Saints they’ll vault all the way to the top of the list. Let’s not do that.

Atlanta has the 12th-worst scoring differential in team history with -136, though they’re in no danger of leapfrogging all the way to the top given that their -142 is nowhere close to the 1967 team’s -247. The Falcons would need to beat the Saints by 14 to move down to 13th and pass the 2003 Falcons (-123), but if they lose by 5 they’ll finish 11th and surpass the 1976 team (-140). They’re currently tied for the fourth-worst league ranking in terms of point differential ever, as only four Falcons teams have ever finished worse than 27th, where they sit today.

Whether they finish with 7 or 8 wins, Atlanta will have the worst point differential of any team with those win totals in NFL history. Something to look forward to, I suppose.

Worst 7 win NFL teams (by point differential):

2021 Falcons -136

2011 Chiefs -126



Worst 8 win NFL teams (by point differential):

2013 Jets -97

2011 Broncos -81



Worst 9 win NFL teams (by point differential):

1992 Colts -86

2021 Raiders -68 — David Branson (@obxleatherman) January 7, 2022

If they win Sunday, Atlanta will wind up with just their third 8 win season in franchise history. If they lose, meanwhile, it’ll be the 14th time they finish with 7 wins.

They’ll finish the year as the Falcons team with the most wins for a squad with a -100 or greater (lesser?) point differential either way, as before this year no Atlanta team in franchise history had finished with more than 5 wins. They won’t beat out the 1978 Falcons for most wins with a negative point differential, though, as that squad finished at -50 and 9 victories.

Finally, this pass rush has not been fun. Sacks don’t tell the full story, but this has been the league’s worst defense at getting after quarterbacks by most any metric you can choose. As 92.9 The Game’s Mike Bell noted the other day, if they don’t get a sack Sunday they’ll finish tied for the lowest total in team history...with a 1982 team that only played in nine games because of a strike. Woof.

Individual milestones