Falcons injury report: Kyle Pitts, three others questionable to play against Saints

The final day of Atlanta Falcons’ practice is here. The team has been preparing to host their rival, the New Orleans Saints, in a matchup which the Saints have to win to have a chance to make the playoffs. We’ve been monitoring the health of both teams throughout the week, and now have an idea on who we can expect to see and not see on Sunday.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

FULL PARTICIPATION

CB Fabian Moreau (ribs)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Frank Darby (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

RB Qadree Ollison (quad) QUESTIONABLE

NO PARTICIPATION

LG Jalen Mayfield (back) QUESTIONABLE

FULL PARTICIPATION

QB Taysom Hill (finger)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Tre’Quan Smith (chest)

RT Ryan Ramczyk (knee) QUESTIONABLE

WR Ty Montgomery (back)

DE Marcus Davenport (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

NO PARTICIPATION

LT Terron Armstead (knee) OUT

CB Bradley Roby (shoulder) OUT

DB P.J. Williams (ankle) OUT

RB Mark Ingram (knee) QUESTIONABLE

The Falcons have four players listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Saints. Kyle Pitts is the most notable, as he looks to break Mike Ditka’s receiving yards record by a rookie tight end that was set in 1961. Additionally, Qadree Ollison, Frank Darby and Jalen Mayfield are all questionable to play in the regular season finale. If Mayfield is unable to go, look for Josh Andrews or Colby Gossett to step into his left guard role.

On Sunday, the Saints will be without some of their starter. Terron Armstead who is one of the best offensive tackles in the league will be out due to a knee injury which caused him to miss practice all week. Additionally, corner’s Bradley Roby and P.J. Williams will be absent from Sunday’s matchup. Their other offensive tackle, Ryan Ramczyk, has been limited all week and is questionable to suit up against the Falcons.