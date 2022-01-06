Falcons injury report: Kyle Pitts, Qadree Ollison limited in Thursday’s practice

It’s the final week for Atlanta Falcons practices as the team continues to prepare for a divisional game on Sunday with the New Orleans Saints. On Wednesday we got a first look at the health status for both teams, with Kyle Pitts being the most notable Falcons player held out of practice. On Thursday, Pitts returned to the practice field.

FULL PARTICIPATION

CB Fabian Moreau (ribs)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Frank Darby (shoulder)

TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring)

RB Qadree Ollison (quad)

NO PARTICIPATION

LG Jalen Mayfield (back)

TE Lee Smith (rest)

RB Cordarrelle Patterson (rest)

FULL PARTICIPATION

QB Taysom Hill (finger)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Tre’Quan Smith (chest)

RT Ryan Ramczyk (knee)

WR Ty Montgomery (back)

NO PARTICIPATION

LT Terron Armstead (knee)

DE Marcus Davenport (ankle)

CB Bradley Roby (shoulder)

DB P.J. Williams (ankle)

RB Mark Ingram (knee)

As mentioned, the Falcons got some good news on Thursday as Pitts returned to the practice field on a limited basis. Pitts is looking to break Mike Ditka’s rookie tight end receiving record, and only needs 50 yards on Sunday to do so.

“My biggest priority now is to beat the Saints because it’s the last game and they’re a divisional opponent and it’s the Saints,” said Pitts, via Josh Kendall of The Athletic. This statement by Pitts certainly sounds like someone who intends to play in this weekend’s matchup.

For the Saints, there was only one change to the injury report on Thursday. Mark Ingram, who was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a knee injury, was downgraded on Thursday to a non-participant. The rest of the injury report remained the same.