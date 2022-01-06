Sunday’s game to help determine three Falcons opponents in 2022

The 2021-2022 regular season is nearing an end as we head into Week 18. The Atlanta Falcons have officially been eliminated from playoff contention, but still have one more game to play. Although the playoffs are no longer on the line for Atlanta, the outcome of Sunday’s game is still relevant for the Falcons.

For one, the Falcons have an opportunity to play spoiler to their opponent, the New Orleans Saints, who need a win on Sunday to stay alive in the playoff hunt. If the Saints lose, they’re done. Additionally, the outcome of Sunday’s game will determine who the Falcons play in 2022 based on divisional standings at seasons end. Below is the Falcons current opponents list for 2022, with the dates to be announced at a later date.

Home

Away

As you can see, it’s going to be a tough schedule for the Falcons in 2022 regardless of who the remaining teams end up being, but somehow it has a chance of being even tougher. The currently unknown teams are decided by who finished in the same spot in their respective divisions. With a loss against the Saints, the Falcons will finish in 3rd place in the NFC South. With a win, the Falcons will finish in 2nd place in the NFC South.

So, here are the potential outcomes based on what the Falcons do on Sunday.

Falcons win on Sunday

If the Falcons defeat the Saints on Sunday, they are guaranteed to host the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles in 2022 as their standings are set in stone. What is up in the air currently, is the AFC West opponent for 2022. If the Falcons win against the Saints, they will play the winner of the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders, who are set to play on Sunday night with the winner clinching a playoff spot. As mentioned, in this scenario, a tough 2022 schedule would be even tougher.

Falcons lose on Sunday

If the Falcons lose on Sunday, things get slightly easier in 2022. The Falcons would host the Chicago Bears and go on the road and face the Washington Football Team who will have a new name and look by then. Additionally, the Falcons would host the loser of the previously mentioned Chargers and Raiders game which occurs on Sunday evening.

We’ll know for sure the schedule for 2022 following Sunday night’s game, and regardless of the outcome, it’s going to be a gauntlet for the Falcons next season as the team looks to improve on a below .500 record.