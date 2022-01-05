Falcons injury report: Kyle Pitts misses Wednesday’s practice due to hamstring injury

Although 2022 is underway, the regular season is nearing an end for the Atlanta Falcons. For the fourth straight season, the Falcons will miss the playoffs and turn their attention to the offseason. Before that happens though, there’s one more game to be played as they prepare for a season finale with the New Orleans Saints, whom they defeated earlier in the season. On Wednesday, we received a first look at the health status for both teams to start the week.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

FULL PARTICIPATION

CB Fabian Moreau (ribs)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Frank Darby (shoulder)

NO PARTICIPATION

TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring)

RB Qadree Ollison (quad)

FULL PARTICIPATION

QB Taysom Hill (finger)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Tre’Quan Smith (chest)

RT Ryan Ramczyk (knee)

WR Ty Montgomery (back)

RB Mark Ingram (knee)

NO PARTICIPATION

LT Terron Armstead (knee)

DE Marcus Davenport (ankle)

CB Bradley Roby (shoulder)

DB P.J. Williams (ankle)

The biggest note for the Falcons is the absence of rookie tight end Kyle Pitts. Pitts left the Falcons’ Week 17 game against the Buffalo Bills with a hamstring injury, which is keeping him sidelined to start the week. It would be difficult to imagine the Falcons rushing Pitts into Sunday’s matchup if he is not 100% by this weekend.

Pitts has a chance at breaking Mike Ditka’s rookie tight end receiving record, which was set in 1961. Additionally for the Falcons, Fabian Moreau, who missed Week 17 with a rib injury, is back to practicing in full.

For the Saints, there’s plenty of starters sidelined to start the week. Some big names such as Terron Armstead and Marcus Davenport did not practice on Wednesday. On the opposite side of the offensive line, Ryan Ramczyk was limited in practice with a knee injury. We will continue to monitor the health of both teams heading into Thursday’s practice.