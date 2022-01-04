Falcons depth chart: Week 18

Week 18 is here, which is the finale of the NFL’s longest season in league history. The Atlanta Falcons will host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, and try to prevent them from reaching the playoffs. On Tuesday, the Falcons released their final official depth chart of the season. There were some changes as several players returned from the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list.
Offense
QB: Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen or Feleipe Franks
RB: Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Qadree Ollison
WR: Tajae Sharpe, Christian Blake
WR: Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby
TE: Kyle Pitts, Parker Hesse Lee Smith
TE: Hayden Hurst, Lee Smith, Keith Smith
LT: Jake Matthews, Rick Leonard
LG: Jalen Mayfield, Josh Andrews
C: Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman
RG: Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman
RT: Kaleb McGary, Colby Gossett
Defense
DL: Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson
DL: Tyeler Davison, Ta’Quon Graham, Anthony Rush
DL: Mike Pennel, John Cominsky
OLB: Dante Fowler, Brandon Copeland, James Vaughters
LB: Deion Jones, Mykal Walker
LB: Foyesade Oluokun, Darren Bates
OLB: Steven Means, Adetokunbo Ogundeji
CB: A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall
CB: Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield
S: Jaylinn Hawkins, Shawn Williams
S: Duron Harmon, Richie Grant
Special Teams
K: Younghoe Koo
P: Thomas Morstead
LS: Josh Harris
H: Thomas Morstead
PR: Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus
KOR: Cordarrelle Patterson, Avery Williams
The biggest changes to the depth chart this week are due to players returning from the reserve list. Hayden Hurst, Tajae Sharpe and a few others are back in their depth chart roles heading into Week 18.
You’ll notice some new names on the depth chart though, as Parker Hesse and Rick Leonard have been added. Hesse recorded three catches for 31 yards in Week 17 against the Buffalo Bills. Leonard was signed to the roster last week and will backup Jake Matthews.
Aside from that, the depth chart is very familiar heading into the regular season finale, as the Falcons host the Saints at 4:25 pm ET on Sunday.
