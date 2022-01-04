Falcons depth chart: Week 18

Week 18 is here, which is the finale of the NFL’s longest season in league history. The Atlanta Falcons will host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, and try to prevent them from reaching the playoffs. On Tuesday, the Falcons released their final official depth chart of the season. There were some changes as several players returned from the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

Offense

QB: Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen or Feleipe Franks

RB: Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Qadree Ollison

WR: Tajae Sharpe, Christian Blake

WR: Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby

TE: Kyle Pitts, Parker Hesse Lee Smith

TE: Hayden Hurst, Lee Smith, Keith Smith

LT: Jake Matthews, Rick Leonard

LG: Jalen Mayfield, Josh Andrews

C: Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman

RT: Kaleb McGary, Colby Gossett

Defense

DL: Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson

DL: Tyeler Davison, Ta’Quon Graham, Anthony Rush

DL: Mike Pennel, John Cominsky

OLB: Dante Fowler, Brandon Copeland, James Vaughters

LB: Deion Jones, Mykal Walker

LB: Foyesade Oluokun, Darren Bates

OLB: Steven Means, Adetokunbo Ogundeji

CB: A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall

CB: Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield

S: Jaylinn Hawkins, Shawn Williams

S: Duron Harmon, Richie Grant

Special Teams

K: Younghoe Koo

P: Thomas Morstead

LS: Josh Harris

H: Thomas Morstead

PR: Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus

KOR: Cordarrelle Patterson, Avery Williams

The biggest changes to the depth chart this week are due to players returning from the reserve list. Hayden Hurst, Tajae Sharpe and a few others are back in their depth chart roles heading into Week 18.

You’ll notice some new names on the depth chart though, as Parker Hesse and Rick Leonard have been added. Hesse recorded three catches for 31 yards in Week 17 against the Buffalo Bills. Leonard was signed to the roster last week and will backup Jake Matthews.

Aside from that, the depth chart is very familiar heading into the regular season finale, as the Falcons host the Saints at 4:25 pm ET on Sunday.