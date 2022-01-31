Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Monday, Jan. 31

We’ve got some Falcons-centric links to start off your workweek.

Senior Bowl preview

We’ve been rolling through the players-to-watch at the 2022 Senior Bowl, and over the weekend we took a look at the offensive linemen, running backs and tight ends, and wide receivers.

The 2022 Senior Bowl takes place this Saturday, February 5.

Matt Gono released

Offensive lineman Matt Gono has been an intriguing prospect since Atlanta signed him as an undrafted free agent after the 2018 NFL Draft. While he appeared in 21 games with four starts, his injury in 2021 — a season where he would factor into the competition at right tackle — derailed the team’s plans for him. As such, the Falcons have released Gono to give him a head start on free agency.

Big decisions looming

As the Falcons still seek to free up as much cash as possible, they have some big decisions on the docket — particularly regarding the contracts of quarterback Matt Ryan and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett.

Accolades for CP

Cordarrelle Patterson seemingly put it all together in his season with Atlanta, and for his 2021 performance, he was named PWFA’s Most Improved Player. He shares the award with Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs.

Free agent targets

The Falcons are seemingly always on the market for edge rushers, as they’ve been pitiful on the front for as far back as we can remember. What are the options on the market that may fit the bill for the Falcons?