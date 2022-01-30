NFL Conference Championship open thread

We’re just one stop shy of the Super Bowl, with four teams left standing to duke it out for the right to compete on the biggest stage. That sounded like a promo for the game but hopefully you can forgive that.

First up are the Bengals and Chiefs in what ought to be a high-flying matchup between two excellent passing attacks. I’m not expecting it to be quite as lively and exciting as the Bills-Chiefs game—that was one of the craziest and best playoff games you’ll ever see—but I’m rooting hard for the Bengals to make their first Super Bowl in a small eternity.

After that, it’s an NFC West rematch between the 49ers and Rams. San Francisco is trying to keep their magical run going after squeaking into the playoffs and triumphing over the Cowboys and Packers in back-to-back weeks, but they’ll have to get by a great Rams team that loaded up for a championship run.

Use this as your open thread for today’s games and enjoy!