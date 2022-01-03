Falcons stay at No. 10 pick in 2022 NFL Draft after loss to the Bills

Last week after a win over the Lions, the Falcons had the No. 10 pick in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. After their loss to Buffalo, they have...the 10th pick in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. That didn’t change much.

Bigger changes are likely in the offing this coming week dependent on whether the team wins or loses. Mike Conti at 92.9 The Game broke it down and the Falcons can go as high as the 7th pick or as low as the 16th depending on whether they (and several other teams) win or lose next Sunday.

The Falcons currently hold the 10th overall pick in the draft. They can pick no higher than 7th and no lower than 16th. — Mike Conti (@MikeConti929) January 3, 2022

As I wrote last week, the team has never picked at No. 10, so if they somehow stay there it’ll be a franchise first. If you’re like me and you’d really like to see the Falcons eliminate the Saints from the playoffs, you should also root for the Broncos to beat the Chiefs, Vikings to beat the Bears, and the Browns to win tonight, among other outcomes to ensure the Falcons don’t tumble too far into the teens. A loss isn’t going to give them much, in all likelihood, because the Seahawks have a motivated Cardinals team, the Bears have the Giants’ pick and they’re an absolute mess, and the Falcons only seem likely to leapfrog either New York or Washington given that they’re playing one another.

We’ll know the final draft order after next week’s game, so stay tuned for that. For the moment, who are you daydreaming about this team drafting?