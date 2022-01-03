Falcons vs. Bills: Who was the MVP for Atlanta?

Normally, a 14 point loss is no cause for celebration and that’s certainly still the case here. However, the Falcons put up a fight against a playoff team on the road and several players stood out in that effort. Here are the guys who deserve the recognition.

Kyle Pitts

His hamstring injury took him out of the game after the first half, but he reminded us why he was so deserving of that top-5 pick. His 2 receptions went for 69 total yards and his 61-yarder was all about him and his insane athleticism. Along the way, he broke the Falcons record for rookie receiving yards (toppling Julio Jones) and is now the 2nd tight end to break 1,000 yards in his rookie year (behind only Mike Ditka).

At just 21 years old, Pitts is showing why he’s such a special talent. I cannot wait to see what he does in 2022.

A.J. Terrell

The Bills rely pretty heavily on Stefon Diggs and A.J. Terrell was not having any of it. No corner is going to win every single play—and he had a couple of snaps he’d like back—but Terrell comes close. He helped limit Diggs to just 5 catches on 9 targets for only 52 yards and no touchdowns. While he did allow some receptions, Terrell is turning into the guy that can take your WR1 and make him borderline irrelevant.

Matt Ryan

The stats aren’t going to impress anyone. With just 197 yards on 13 completions and an 84.9 passer rating, box-score scouts will undoubtedly pan Ryan for this performance. Watching the game shows a different story. Under constant duress, Ryan made plays where there were none. Without Calvin Ridley, Hayden Hurst and Kyle Pitts in the 2nd half, the franchise QB found ways to make the offense move, even if the refs robbed him of a clear rushing TD.

Foye Oluokun

His 13 combined tackles led the team once again and with 2 passes defended with 1 interception, he was also doing damage in coverage. Foye has had an up and down season, but he was easily one of the best defenders on the field against the Bills, and he’s heating up in time to show the Falcons why they should bring him back.

