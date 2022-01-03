Falcoholic Podcast: Atlanta fights hard but still fall to playoff bound Bills

There are no moral victories. The Falcons loss and dropped to 7-9 with one game to go and they are now mathematically out of the playoff race. Yet, what happens in the game does matter and the context paints a picture that defies a 14-point loss.
Evan and I got together to talk about this game and why it may have been the best performance Atlanta has had against a playoff team all year. Topics include:
- Kyle Pitts setting records and why his absence in the 2nd half was painful
- The dreadful performance of the offensive line, specifically Jaylen Mayfield
- The crazy performance from the defense, intercepting Josh Allen 3 times and limiting him to 120 passing yards
- A.J. Terrell sticking with Stefon Diggs and limiting him to just 52 yards receiving
- Matt Ryan and how his overturned TD was another completely botched call by the referees
- So much more
