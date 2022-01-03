Falcoholic Podcast: Atlanta fights hard but still fall to playoff bound Bills

There are no moral victories. The Falcons loss and dropped to 7-9 with one game to go and they are now mathematically out of the playoff race. Yet, what happens in the game does matter and the context paints a picture that defies a 14-point loss.

Evan and I got together to talk about this game and why it may have been the best performance Atlanta has had against a playoff team all year. Topics include:

Kyle Pitts setting records and why his absence in the 2nd half was painful

The dreadful performance of the offensive line, specifically Jaylen Mayfield

The crazy performance from the defense, intercepting Josh Allen 3 times and limiting him to 120 passing yards

A.J. Terrell sticking with Stefon Diggs and limiting him to just 52 yards receiving

Matt Ryan and how his overturned TD was another completely botched call by the referees

So much more

