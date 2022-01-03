Falcons open as 4.5-point underdogs at home against the Saints

You’ve got to hand it to the Atlanta Falcons: They played a pretty solid game against the Bills — at least for the first half. In inhospitable conditions, the Falcons were able to make it a game through the first two quarters, only to see it slip away after halftime.

The 7-9 Falcons are now mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, so pride is what’s on the line on Sunday — well, that, and ending New Orleans’ season.

While they open as 4.5-point underdogs at home, Atlanta would absolutely love to put a firm exclamation mark on this year by handling the Saints, and sending them similarly to the couch for the offseason.

The 8-8 Saints, fresh off an 18-10 win against the Panthers, head to Atlanta to round out the year. New Orleans’ last losing season was 2016 when it went 7-9 and finished third in the NFC South. Their playoff hopes hinge on a win in Atlanta, which adds extra intrigue to the second iteration of Hate Week.

It’s 4.5 points, but both teams will be extra motivated in this one — and we’ve all seen what kind of weirdness emerges from a Falcons-Saints matchup.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.