Falcons fans think quarterback is the biggest need heading into the offseason

The offseason is here, at least for the Atlanta Falcons. We’ve shifted into offseason mode here at The Falcoholic, as we continue to review and examine this past season and look forward to the interesting decisions that will have to be made in the weeks and months to come.

As we’ve done all season, we’ve surveyed Falcons fans with an interesting topic, this week being what the top position need is heading into the offseason. The top answer was a genuine surprise.

As you can see from the graphic above, quarterback is the position the Falcons need to address this offseason, according to the majority of those participating in the survey. Although I personally don’t agree with that opinion, it’s definitely a position the team needs to look at sooner rather than later. Matt Ryan will be 37 years old when the Falcons hit the field again, and it’s rare for a quarterback to perform at an elite level at that age and older. Given that this is considered to be a weaker draft class and reports have indicated the Falcons will retain Matt Ryan in 2022, it’s not clear that 39% of respondents will get their wish.

Next on the list is where my vote would have gone. Ryan has been sacked at least 40 times in each of the last four seasons, and that certainly will age any quarterback more quickly. Defensive line and wide receiver rounded out the rest of the list, and I can’t disagree with either. The pass rush has been abysmal in Atlanta for a very long time, and the Falcons wide receiver group is, in my opinion, the worst in the NFL on paper.

This weekend is the championship games for both the NFC and AFC. Fans participating in our surveys shared what matchup they’d like to see in two weeks, in the Super Bowl. The most desired matchup, as you can see from above, is the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs. This would make the second-straight year that the NFC representative participated in the Super Bowl in their home stadium. A rare feat to say the least, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, became the first to play the Super Bowl and win it in their home stadium last year.

