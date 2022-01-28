Falcons release OL Matt Gono ahead of free agency

Earlier this morning, Will McFadden wrote how the prospect of re-signing Matt Gono after he missed last season with an injury. Gono has long had interesting potential and has fared well filling in for Kaleb McGary in the past, so a potential re-signing seemed to make sense for a depth-starved offensive line.

It’s not going to happen, apparently, as the Falcons have released Gono to let him get a jumpstart on free agency. Per Ian Rapoport:

The #Falcons and OT Matt Gono have mutually agreed on his release today, source said. His contract expires at the start of the league year, but the team does him a solid and releases him now. Gono is recovered from shoulder surgery and should have a nice market. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2022

Gono appeared in 21 games from 2019-2020 with the team, starting four games at guard and tackle over that span. The 25-year-old joined the team as an undrafted free agent and worked his way up to being a valuable reserve, and ahead of the 2021 season it seemed likely he’d figure in the starting competition at either left guard or right tackle. Instead, he suffered an injury we never got much clarity on and was placed on the physically unable to perform list, where he spent the entire 2021 season. Now his time in Atlanta has come to an end, and he’ll presumably be pursuing a chance to start at tackle where he can find it.

We wish Gono well wherever he ends up, and we’ll see how the Falcons address the offensive line this coming offseason.