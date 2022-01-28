Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Friday, Jan. 28

Friday links to suit yr fancy.

Positional reviews

Our offseason positional review continues along, as we track the production across the different spots for the Atlanta Falcons in 2020. This week we looked at the wideouts — a spot that was in a continual state of flux after Calvin Ridley stepped away from football. We also took a ::channels Cory Woodroof:: gander at the tight end group, one that was led by the performance of rookie Pro Bowler Kyle Pitts.

Senior Bowl preview

The 2022 Senior Bowl is the first major offseason activity of note, so we’re evaluating the groups and players to watch. This week we focused on the linebackers and the corners and safeties who will be in attendance.

Oh, and we’ve got the scoop on the defensive linemen, as well.

The Falcoholic Live also focused its latest episode on the upcoming Senior Bowl.

Divergent paths

Former Falcon HC Dan Quinn has been one of — if not the — hottest name on the coaches-for-hire circuit. Former Falcon GM Thomas Dimitroff has been ... a ghost.

It says quite a lot about how the league views this former regime pair.

TE Lee Smith retires

Veteran tight end Lee Smith made his retirement official this week, electing to make 2021 his final NFL season.