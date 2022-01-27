Important, very scientific survey names Falcons fanbase the most attractive in the NFL

It’s the offseason, and you know what that means: It’s time to talk about how the Atlanta Falcons have the most attractive fanbase in the NFL.

Don’t worry, it’s not just an opinion. Lines.com put what I assume were leading scientists to work to determine this, and through exhaustive study (read: they surveyed 900 NFL fans), it was determined that Falcons fans are as beautiful as they are unlucky.

Fans claimed the Atlanta Falcons have the most attractive fan base in the NFL (21.4%), while the Detroit Lions have the least attractive fan base (2.1%).

Nearly a quarter of all people in the world—I didn’t check the sample size, but I’m assuming that’s accurate—believe that the Falcons fanbase is more attractive than any other. This despite the fact that this would seem to describe most of us pretty well on Sundays:

All in all, it seemed like fan bases with particularly aggressive habits were viewed less favorably, with tendencies toward using vulgar language, consuming alcohol, and being confrontational toward opposing teams affecting their perceived attractiveness.

There aren’t many indications of what exactly stood out about Falcons fans as compared to, say, Panthers fans (19th), Buccaneers fans (23rd) or Saints fans (25th). It’s probably fair to say that lack of gameday stress is not the primary factor, though.

Look in a mirror today, Falcons fans. You’ve earned it.