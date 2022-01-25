 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News Saints coach retires, leaves Saints in disaster worse than a bounty investigation

Saints coach, previously suspended for illegal bounty program, is now former Saints coach

It appears the New Orleans Saints will be looking for a new head coach.

By Matthew Chambers
The Falcons have played the New Orleans Saints twice per year since its realignment into the NFC South. For part of that time, Sean Payton has been that team’s head coach. Payton, most notably, won Super Bowl XLIV over the Indianapolis Colts. That season resulted in the Sean Payton and Mickey Loomis receiving suspensions from the NFL and the team losing draft picks for running an illegal bounty program throughout that season.

Payton returned from suspension to have a number of memorable games. Not in 2021, when the Saints missed the playoffs.

But in prior years, he coached some great games. Like this playoff loss against the Rams.

Or this playoff loss against the Vikings.

Or one of the most iconic plays in NFL history (also a playoff loss):

Sadly, this proud history of the Saints is gone forever with that head coach apparently moving to Netflix. He leaves his team without a quarterback and the worst cap situation in the league.

We will always have the memories of playing against Payton. Like when he made the “choke” signal against Devonta Freeman... right before the Saints blew a lead.

All of us from the Falcoholic will surely miss Sean Payton..........’s magician brother Tom Payton.

