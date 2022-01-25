Saints coach, previously suspended for illegal bounty program, is now former Saints coach

The Falcons have played the New Orleans Saints twice per year since its realignment into the NFC South. For part of that time, Sean Payton has been that team’s head coach. Payton, most notably, won Super Bowl XLIV over the Indianapolis Colts. That season resulted in the Sean Payton and Mickey Loomis receiving suspensions from the NFL and the team losing draft picks for running an illegal bounty program throughout that season.

Payton returned from suspension to have a number of memorable games. Not in 2021, when the Saints missed the playoffs.

But in prior years, he coached some great games. Like this playoff loss against the Rams.

Coaches film will be interesting here but it's hard to understand what Michael Thomas was doing on the Brees overtime interception. Could have easily prevented the interception.

Or this playoff loss against the Vikings.

STEFON DIGGS GAME WINNING TOUCHDOWN SAINTS VS VIKINGS

Or one of the most iconic plays in NFL history (also a playoff loss):

The run that shook the Earth: The BeastQuake.



Still awesome 11 years later. (Jan. 8, 2011)

Sadly, this proud history of the Saints is gone forever with that head coach apparently moving to Netflix. He leaves his team without a quarterback and the worst cap situation in the league.

Sean Payton is under contract through 2024 with the #Saints. If another team wanted to swoop it, they would need to compensate New Orleans. But that's a conversation for next offseason.

We will always have the memories of playing against Payton. Like when he made the “choke” signal against Devonta Freeman... right before the Saints blew a lead.

All of us from the Falcoholic will surely miss Sean Payton..........’s magician brother Tom Payton.