Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Monday, Jan. 24

It’s a Monday, and both the Packers and the Bucs failed to advance in the playoffs. That’s an offseason win, and these are some offseason Falcoholinks.

Free agent targets

As the playoffs churn along, it’s time to start eyeing some of the free agents to-be that made it to the postseason. We took a look at potential free agent fits from Saturday’s game, and did the same for the guys who played on Sunday.

Aside from the playoff options, we also charted some of the names that could find themselves playing safety in Atlanta in 2022, and some special teamers who could be on Atlanta’s radar.

Falcons at the Shrine Bowl

The Falcons will have a coaching presence at the East West Shrine Bowl, with coach Nick Perry coaching the defensive backs for the West, and Lanier Goethie coaching the defensive line for the East.

Dates of note

You’ll want to bookmark this, as we’ve laid out all of the notable dates in the Atlanta Falcons’ offseason — from the Combine to the 2022 NFL Draft.