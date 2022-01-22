Which Bengals, Titans, 49ers, and Packers free agents should the Falcons sign?

We’re heading into the divisional round of yet another postseason that does not feature the Atlanta Falcons. But that doesn’t mean we can’t watch this weekend’s games with an eye on the Falcons’ future.

All of this year’s playoff teams have key players at positions of need for Atlanta hitting free agency this offseason. Our writers break down the free agents they’d like to see the Falcons sign below, and you can weigh in with your choices in the comments.

Cincinnati Bengals

G Quinton Spain

The Falcons badly need to upgrade guard. Maybe Jalen Mayfield turns into something after a largely brutal first year, but if the team’s not willing to wait and see whether that happens, they couldn’t do much better than Spain. He knows Arthur Smith, he’s still a terrific player, and he may not (entirely) break the bank for Atlanta. It’s a sensible signing that would give this shaky line a huge boost. - Dave Choate

TE C.J. Uzomah

The name of the game here should be finding value. After years and years of cap (and roster) mismanagement, the Falcons are in the poor position of needing to fix a lot of problems without much money. We know Hayden Hurst is gone in free agency, Lee Smith may be done with football, and suddenly the Falcons need someone competent to balance out Kyle Pitts. Uzomah has been that guy in Cincinnati, quietly taking advantage of single coverage. - Matt Chambers

S Ricardo Allen

This is more of a personnel move than a logical one, I must admit. Ricardo Allen was one of my favorite Falcons players over the last decade. Phenomenal story, climbed his way from released by the Falcons to a starting safety for them. Allen back in Atlanta would be a great story, and although he wouldn’t be a starter, I think the young secondary could benefit from having a veteran depth piece and quality locker room guy. - Evan Birchfield

CB Eli Apple

Look, I have no false assumptions that Apple would fix the Falcons’ secondary. At 27 years old, he’s never been anything but a league-average cornerback. But the Falcons just fielded a pretty decent secondary with Fabian Moreau manning one of the corner spots opposite of breakout star A.J. Terrell. Moreau is a free agent this offseason, and the Falcons could stand to replace him with an equivalent place-holder. That shouldn’t preclude Atlanta from looking to the future at the position, but if they are trying to win next season then Apple could be a solid step-in candidate. - Will McFadden

Tennessee Titans

OLB Harold Landry

Look, I know I’m swinging for the fences here, because Landry is a top-notch pass rusher who would cost an enormous amount of money. He also knows Dean Pees, would be exactly the kind of high-production, high-potential outside linebacker this team desperately needs to add, and would finally end Atlanta’s frustrating habit of picking up players coming off one great year or past-their-prime veterans to solve their perennial pass rushing woes. - Dave Choate

RT David Quessenberry

It is tough to find a more unusual career than Quessenberry. He was diagnosed with lymphoma after his rookie season then missed three seasons. Last season at age 31 he played nearly 1,200 snaps ending up as the Titans’ top-graded offensive lineman via Pro Football Focus. I’d swap him in for Kalen McGary on the cheap while Atlanta figures out its right tackle of the future. - Matt Chambers

OLB Harold Landry

Here’s a guy that could come in and instantly be one of the best edge rushers the Falcons have had in years. In four seasons with the Titans, Landry has accumulated 31 total sacks which would be a dream in Atlanta. He is coming off a 12 sack season, so he’ll likely have a lot of interest from other teams, making his landing spot in Atlanta unlikely. - Evan Birchfield

OLB Harold Landry

There’s a reason Landry is the popular choice here. Not only has he proven himself to be a capable pass rusher throughout his NFL career but he was also drafted by the Titans in Dean Pees’s first year as defensive coordinator. This staff would likely have a very clear picture of how they’d deploy Landry, and if they choose to make a move like this, regardless of the cost it’s one we should have confidence in. - Will McFadden

San Francisco 49ers

S Jaquiski Tartt

I’m signing Quinton Spain, so I won’t shovel out for Laken Tomlinson too. I’ll pick Tartt, who grown into a reliable, heady defender who would help with Dean Pees’ goal of having a secondary that doesn’t regularly surrender explosive plays. The Falcons have a pair of budding playmakers in Richie Grant and Jaylinn Hawkins at safety, and Tartt can provide the reliability while those two grow into roles. -Dave Choate

WR Mohamed Sanu

I’m a sucker for return stories, and this would be another great one. Mohamed Sanu was largely loved by most Falcons fans and the Falcons happen to be VERY wide receiver needy. Just about all of their receivers from this past season are expected to hit free agency, and Calvin Ridley sounds like he may have played his last game for the Falcons. Sanu would not solve the issue at receiver but could play a small part and come back here for cheap. – Evan Birchfield

NT D.J. Jones

Jones should be a quality signing in wave two of free agency. At only 26, the 320-pound one-technique should immediately become Atlanta’s second-best defensive lineman. The Falcons are unlikely to afford a top EDGE or corner but could get some better value while doing something to address the run defense. -Matt Chambers

LG Laken Tomlinson

Atlanta has invested a lot of capital in its offensive line over the last few years, but it hasn’t yet found the answer up front. There are some great pieces along the line, but Jalen Mayfield’s first season wasn’t exactly promising. If the Falcons choose to bet on his development, I would understand the approach, but if they seek a more immediate upgrade I think Tomlinson would be perfect. He comes from a similar type of scheme and could be the Andy Levitre-type of plug-and-play lineman that we saw Dan Quinn acquire early on in his run. The 49ers will probably make a strong play to re-sign Tomlinson, but, hey, this is a wish list. -Will McFadden

Green Bay Packers

WR Allen Lazard

I couldn’t let myself dream about Davante Adams, but we’ll still go with a receiver. Lazard is not oft-utilized in this Green Bay offense, but he makes the most of his opportunities, and he cashed in eight touchdowns this year on 60 targets. His size, blocking ability and willingness to make things happen after the catch make him a nice fit for Arthur Smith’s offense, and the Falcons are starved for receiver help. - Dave Choate

WR Allen Lazard

I really want to pick De’Vondre Campbell, the former Falcons linebacker who regressed heavy under the final years of Dan Quinn only to make All Pro. But Dave is right. Lazard is the big body that Smith wants on offense and can slot in at WR2. - Matt Chambers

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

MVS would be intriguing in Atlanta, as noted above, because the receiving corps will be depleted this offseason. Allen Lazard would be the ideal candidate, but I feel he will be the priciest and most coveted, making his landing in Atlanta unlikely. MVS has been fairly reliable for the Packers and would be an upgrade of what the Falcons relied on this past season, with maybe the exception of Russell Gage. - Evan Birchfield

TE Robert Tonyan

Hayden Hurst never really lived up to the promise many fans felt he had when the team traded for him prior to the 2020 season. Now a free agent, Hurst could land elsewhere and the Falcons would be in need for some depth behind Kyle Pitts.

Tonyan had a flash-in-the-pan moment, especially for those who dabble in fantasy football, but he didn’t follow up that success in a big way this past season. Tonyan could probably be had relatively cheaply, and it’s easy to envision him doing similar things that Hurst did in this offense. -Will McFadden

Who are you picking up this offseason from these four playoff teams?