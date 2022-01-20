Falcons sign TE Daniel Helm to reserve/future contract

Atlanta’s got a bit of a job ahead rebuilding their tight end group. Only Kyle Pitts is a proven, high-caliber starter, and he effectively plays wide receiver often. Parker Hesse and Brayden Lenius will compete to back him up, but clearly the team needs depth and upside with Lee Smith potentially retiring and Hayden Hurst likely headed elsewhere.

I don’t know whether he’ll make the roster and prove to be an upgrade, but we now know Daniel Helm will be joining the competition.

We have signed TE Daniel Helm to a reserve/future contract. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 20, 2022

The 2019 undrafted free agent has had stints with the Chargers, 49ers, Chiefs, Buccaneers, 49ers again, and Raiders over the past two seasons. Chiefly known for his blocking and athleticism, Helm has just two career targets but was thought to have promise as a receiver coming out of Duke. He’ll hope to latch on with Atlanta as a reserve with a promising spring and summer, and at the moment his competition isn’t very robust and I wouldn’t bet against that.

Give Helm a warm welcome to Atlanta.