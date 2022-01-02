Qadree Ollison questionable to return against Bills

Qadree Ollison had a couple of game runs in the first half, but we may have seen the last of those carries today.

The third-string running back for the Falcons is questionable to return to the game, and with the Falcons rapidly falling behind, it’s unlikely Atlanta will rush him back.

Qadree Ollison has a quad injury. Return is questionable. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) January 2, 2022

Ollison fought his way back onto the roster after being a surprise cut at the end of the summer, eventually pushing Wayne Gallman off the roster. His hard-charging running style will probably get him re-signed by Atlanta in 2022, but if not he shouldn’t lack for opportunities given that he can run and catch. For the moment, we’ll just be hoping this is not a serious injury and we’ll see him again against the New Orleans Saints in a week.