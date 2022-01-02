 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Qadree Ollison questionable to return against Bills

The third-string running back may not play again versus Buffalo.

By Dave Choate
Atlanta Falcons v Buffalo Bills Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Qadree Ollison had a couple of game runs in the first half, but we may have seen the last of those carries today.

The third-string running back for the Falcons is questionable to return to the game, and with the Falcons rapidly falling behind, it’s unlikely Atlanta will rush him back.

Ollison fought his way back onto the roster after being a surprise cut at the end of the summer, eventually pushing Wayne Gallman off the roster. His hard-charging running style will probably get him re-signed by Atlanta in 2022, but if not he shouldn’t lack for opportunities given that he can run and catch. For the moment, we’ll just be hoping this is not a serious injury and we’ll see him again against the New Orleans Saints in a week.

