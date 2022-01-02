Kyle Pitts breaks Julio Jones’ franchise rookie record for receiving yards in a season

Kyle Pitts is special. He came into this season with the highest of expectations, after being drafted as the highest tight end in NFL history, and thus far he is living up to them.

With his electric 61-yard catch and run late in the first half, Pitts broke Julio Jones’ franchise record for most receiving yards in a single season by a rookie. He is the first Falcons rookie ever to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards in a season.

#Falcons TE Kyle Pitts now has the Atlanta all-time rookie record for receiving yards in a season — Falconihilist DW (@FalcoholicDW) January 2, 2022

KYLE PITTS BIG PLAY ALERT.



Flips the field and goes 61 yards. That's a franchise record for Kyle Pitts. Passes Julio Jones for most receiving yards by a Falcon rookie in a single season. Also, puts him over 1,000 yards on the season. Absolutely huge moment for the rookie TE. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) January 2, 2022

As of halftime in Atlanta’s Week 17 game against the Bills, Kyle Pitts has 1,018 receiving yards, still with 1.5 games remaining this season. Jones set the original franchise record with 959 receiving yards in his rookie year in 2011.

This was the play on which Pitts broke the record, and it demonstrates just how special the 21-year-old rookie is:

With this catch, Kyle Pitts has broken Julio Jones’ franchise record for MOST receiving yards by a rookie.



: FOX | @kylepitts__ pic.twitter.com/nFCKVXxAIL — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 2, 2022

The balance, the speed and the physically was all on display, as it helped springboard the Falcons to their first touchdown of the game, as the team bids to make a comeback in what is a must win matchup.

Pitts will aim to continue his record breaking ways as his sights are now firmly set on Mike Ditka’s all time rookie tight end record of 1,076 receiving yards, which has now stood for 60 years.