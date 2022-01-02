Falcons 15, Bills 29: Atlanta picks off Josh Allen 3 times but still watches their playoff hopes die

The Falcons and Bills have had some memorable games over the years. The infamous “Matt Ryan forward pass but really a fumble” play of just a few years ago still stings. Buffalo is clearly the better team this year but did Atlanta pull off the major upset? Read on to find out.

First quarter

After winning the coin toss, electing to receive and getting a touchback, the Falcons offense starts from their 25 with a pass from Matt Ryan to Kyle Pitts for 9. Cordarelle Patterson converts on the short run. Ryan then hits Patterson with the screen that goes for 15 and another 1st down. Qadree Ollison runs for 4 and the 2nd down pass to Zaccheaus goes for no gain. On 3rd and 6, Ryan’s pass for Pitts goes incomplete. Atlanta punts and after Avery Williams knocks the ball loose, the Bills recover in the end zone and it’s a safety.

Falcons 2, Bills 0

After the free kick, the Falcons offense takes over on their 33 and start with a Mike Davis run for 3. Ryan’s 2nd down pass is short of Gage and on 3rd and 7, Ryan is sacked for a 7 yard loss. Atlanta punts again.

The Bills offense takes over on their 31 and start with Josh Allen connecting with Cole Beasley for 13 and the first. The next pass goes to Gabriel Davis and he gains 15. The first down pass to Devin Singletary falls incomplete but don’t worry, the 2nd down pass to Stefon Diggs picks up 11 and another first. Allen misses on passes to Dawson Knox and Cole Beasley and on 3rd and 10, he hits Davis again for 15 and the first. Allen runs for 6, Singletary runs for no gain and on 3rd and 4 from the ATL 9, Allen hits Diggs for 5 to setup first and goal from the 4. The pass to Knox is high and a penalty makes it 1st and goal from the 9. Allen hits Isaiah McKenzie for a gain of 6 on 1st down and the 2nd down pass to Diggs is nearly picked off. On 3rd and goal, Allen can’t connect with Diggs. The Bills go for it on 4th down and AJ Terrell is flagged for defensive PI. The first down pass goes incomplete and Allen finally runs it in for the touchdown.

Falcons 2, Bills 7

After the touchback, the Atlanta offense starts their drive with a Mike Davis run for no gain. Of course. Ryan is then sacked from behind by Gregory Rousseau and fumbles it. Buffalo recovers.

Allen is pressured and throws it away on 1st down and 2nd down and on 3rd and 10 from the ATL 18, Allen’s pass to Gabriel Davis is bobbled and it’s 4th down. The Bills challenge the call and it is reversed - of freaking course. After a 1 yard run by Singletary and a 3 yard run by McKenzie, on 3rd and goal from the ATL 4, Allen runs it in again for another touchdown.

Falcons 2, Bills 14

The Atlanta Ineptitudes start from their 25 with a pass to Patterson that gains 9 and takes us to the end of the quarter.

Falcons 2, Bills 14

Second quarter

On their 34 with 2nd and 1, the 2nd quarter opens with a run by Ollison for 4 and the first. Patterson runs for 4 and a defensive penalty gifts 5 yards. Ryan hits Parker Hesse for a gain of 10 and another first. Davis runs for 13 and Atlanta is at the Buffalo 30. The first down pass to Pitts goes incomplete and a roughing penalty puts them on the BUF 15 with a first down. Patterson runs for 9 then loses 4 to setup 3rd and 5 on the BUF 10. Ryan is pressured and has to throw it away and it’s 4th down. Falcons take the easy field goal.

Falcons 5, Bills 14

After the return, the Bills offense starts from their 23 with a run by Singletary for 3 and an incomplete pass intended for Knox. On 3rd and 7, Allen hits Diggs for 13 and the first because Atlanta can never stop a third and long. Allen throws it into the ground, and Singletary explodes for 20 on the ground. Singletary runs for 1 and Allen adds 16 on the ground. He runs again for 6 and Singletary adds 6 more and the 1st on the ATL 12. Diggs loses 2 on the ground on a nice tackle by A.J. Terrell. Singletary runs for 4 and on 3rd and 8, Allen is intercepted by Duron Harmon in the end zone.

Ryan starts the drive with a pass to Pitts that explodes for 61! Mike Davis adds 8 and 6 on the ground to setup 1st and goal from the Buffalo 5. Davis runs for 4 and he finishes the drive with the 1 yard touchdown run up the middle.

Falcons 12, Bills 14

After the returns comes out to the 25, Zack Moss runs the ball for 12 and the quick 1st. A.J. Terrell then picks off Josh Allen to give the Falcons the ball on their 44 with 1:06 left in the half!

With 3 timeouts and the ball on their 44, the Falcons offense starts with Ollison running for 11 and the first. Ryan is sacked for a 5 yard loss and a defensive offsides gives them the yards back. Ryan’s pass to Frank Darby goes incomplete and on 3rd and 10, the checkdown to Mike Davis gains 15 and the first. Ryan then hits Russell Gage who takes it for 24 yards to setup 1st and goal from the Buffalo 6 with 6 seconds left. Ryan throws it away and Koo comes on and punches in the short field goal to give the Falcons the lead.

At the half: Falcons 15, Bills 14

Third quarter

After the return goes to the 29, the Bills offense starts with an incomplete pass and a run by Singletary for 3 yards. On 3rd and 7, Allen is picked off again by Foye Oluokun!

From the Buffalo 25, the Falcons start with a 3 yard loss on the run by Patterson and Ryan is then sacked for a 4 yard loss. On 3rd and 17, Ryan’s shovel pass to Davis is dropped. Due to the wind, Atlanta takes the delay of game and punts.

The Bills take over from their 20 and start with 5 on the ground from Singletary. He then erupts for 20 on the ground. Allen runs for 9, Singletary for 5 then -2. After Beasley gains 9 on 2nd and 12, Allen takes it for 14 for the first at the ATL 20. Singletary runs for 4 and Allen again for 7 to setup 1st and goal from the ATL 9. Singletary runs for 3 and again for the go ahead touchdown. The Bills go for 2 and convert.

Falcons 15, Bills 22

After Patterson returns it to the ATL 24, the offense starts with a run by Davis for 7 yards. Ryan connects with Hesse for 4 and the first. Patterson runs for 5 and the 2nd down pass doesn’t count with Ryan beyond the line of scrimmage. On 3rd and 9, Olamide Zaccheaus can’t pull it down inbounds and Atlanta has to punt.

From their 35, the Bills offense starts with a pass to Diggs for 15. The deep bomb to Diggs is batted away by Terrell and Moss runs it for 11 and the first. Allen runs for 5 and Moss runs for the 1st. Allen runs for 4 but a penalty cancels it as we head to the final quarter.

Falcons 15, Bills 22

Fourth quarter

After a short run by Singletary, on 3rd and 9 from the ATL 28, Allen hits Diggs for 9 and is an inch short, but Allen converts with the sneak. Singletary runs for 2 and Allen runs for 12 to setup 1st and goal from the Atlanta 4. Singletary finishes the drive with the rushing TD.

Falcons 15, Bills 29

Following the touchback, the Atlanta offense starts with a sack. Of. Freaking. Course. Ryan hits Zaccheaus for 8 and on 3rd and 7, the Bills get called for defensive PI to keep the drive alive. Patterson runs for 2 and Ryan hits Gage for 15 and the first. Patterson runs for 13 and another first. Ryan then hits Parker Hesse for 17 and another first. Ryan then hits Gage for 11 to setup 1st and goal from the Buffalo 7. Patterson runs for no gain and Ryan runs it for what looked like a TD, but it’s overturned. Ryan’s 3rd down pass for Gage goes incomplete. On 4th and goal, Ryan’s pass into the end zone is knocked down.

The Bills drive starts with four runs by Singletary for 4, 6, 5 and 4. Allen runs for 2 and Moss for 3. Moss runs again for 8 as the two minute warning hits. Buffalo kneels it to take us to the end of the game and the end of Atlanta’s playoff hopes.

Final: Falcons 15, Bills 29