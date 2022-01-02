Falcons - Bills inactives: Fabian Moreau out, Josh Rosen up as Matt Ryan’s backup

Kickoff is closing in, and we now know who the Falcons will have on their inactives list for the day. It may not be the five players you expect.

The big news, obviously, is that the team will be without starting cornerback Fabian Moreau. After a somewhat shaky start to the season, Moreau has been solid all year playing opposite A.J. Terrell, and the team is really going to miss him today against a high-flying Bills offense.

Let’s take a look at both teams’ inactives.

Falcons inactives

QB Feleipe Franks

QB Matt Barkley

OL Josh Andrews

DL Tyeler Davison

CB Fabian Moreau

It’s somewhat surprising to see both Franks and Barkley inactive. The team must have felt Franks wasn’t ready to go after being activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list, as he had been running ahead of Josh Rosen of late, and Barkley may need time to settle in after the Falcons added him this week. Rosen will be Matt Ryan’s backup today.

Davison appears to have largely fallen out of the rotation on the defensive line, as his playing time has been trending down and he’s now been inactive three of the past six weeks. Andrews has been a weekly inactive much of the season with Jalen Mayfield starting at left guard and Colby Gossett and Drew Dalman serving as guard depth.

Without Moreau, the Falcons will have to choose between Darren Hall, Kendall Sheffield and Avery Williams to start opposite Terrell, and they may rotate a bit. Sheffield is the most experienced option but he’s mostly played special teams this year, and I’d expect Hall to get first crack at it. The Falcons will likely roll out Shawn Williams as a starting safety with Richie Grant mixing in at times, as well, because Jaylinn Hawkins is still on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

RB Matt Breida

WR Emmanuel Sanders

TE Tommy Sweeney

OL Bobby Hart

DL Vernon Butler

DL Boogie Basham

The Bills are not quite at 100%, either. Sanders is the team’s fourth-leading receiver and a useful player, and Buffalo will be without him today. Basham and Butler are rotational pieces on the defensive line, so the Bills will be a bit thinner there than usual.

Let’s see how the game shakes out.