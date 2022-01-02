Falcons - Bills Week 17 open thread

The Falcons are dealing with a small raft of players on the reserve/COVID-19 list heading into an already tough road matchup with the Buffalo Bills. If they pull this off, it goes without saying that it will be the upset of the season for Atlanta. who are still angling to keep their super slim playoff hopes alive.

There’s snow in the forecast and Atlanta’s ground game is going to need to be sharp to win this one, and it’ll take a superlative effort from the defense on a day where they won’t be full strength. As Jacksonville showed us earlier this year against Buffalo, never say never on any of that, but we’re still waiting on that complete effort from this Falcons team.

Head in with zero expectations and hope for the best. Go Falcons!