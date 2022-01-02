How to watch Falcons - Bills in Week 17

Gameday! The Falcons are going to hope for a massive upset on the road in snow against the Buffalo Bills, who look like one of the best teams in the NFL right now. They’ll need a terrific effort to get it, but we’d all love to see Arthur Smith and company get a signature win before the season wraps up, so let’s hope.

Here’s what you’ll need to know for the game ahead.

Atlanta Falcons @ Buffalo Bills, Week 17

When: Sunday, January 2, 1:00 p.m. EST

Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

Channel: FOX, NFL Network

Announcers: Kevin Kugler. Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin

Streaming: Falcons app for local audiences

Radio: 92.9 The Game

Odds: The Falcons are huge underdogs by our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Key Questions: Will the Falcons be able to stop Josh Allen and this high-flying offense? Can Atlanta rev up Kyle Pitts, Russell Gage and the gang against one of the stingiest passing offenses in the entire NFL? Can Atlanta function in what might be a light snowstorm?

2021 Falcons regular season schedule (7-8)

Week 1, Loss: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 2: Loss @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 3: Win @ New York Giants

Week 4: Loss vs. Washington Football Team

Week 5: Win vs. New York Jets,

Week 6: BYE WEEK

Week 7: Win @Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., Sunday, October 24

Week 8: Loss vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Sunday, October 31

Week 9: Win @ New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Sunday, November 7

Week 10: Loss @ Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., Sunday, November 14

Week 11: Loss vs. New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m., Thursday, November 18

Week 12: Win @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., Sunday, November 28

Week 13: Loss vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Sunday, December 5

Week 14: Win @ Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Sunday, December 12

Week 15: Loss @ San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., Sunday, December 19

Week 16: Win vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Sunday, December 26

Week 17: @ Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., Sunday, January 3

Week 18: vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Sunday, January 9

