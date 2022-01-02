How to watch Falcons - Bills in Week 17

Gameday! The Falcons are going to hope for a massive upset on the road in snow against the Buffalo Bills, who look like one of the best teams in the NFL right now. They’ll need a terrific effort to get it, but we’d all love to see Arthur Smith and company get a signature win before the season wraps up, so let’s hope.
Here’s what you’ll need to know for the game ahead.
Atlanta Falcons @ Buffalo Bills, Week 17
When: Sunday, January 2, 1:00 p.m. EST
Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York
Channel: FOX, NFL Network
Announcers: Kevin Kugler. Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin
Streaming: Falcons app for local audiences
Radio: 92.9 The Game
Odds: The Falcons are huge underdogs by our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Key Questions: Will the Falcons be able to stop Josh Allen and this high-flying offense? Can Atlanta rev up Kyle Pitts, Russell Gage and the gang against one of the stingiest passing offenses in the entire NFL? Can Atlanta function in what might be a light snowstorm?
2021 Falcons regular season schedule (7-8)
Week 1, Loss: vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Week 2: Loss @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 3: Win @ New York Giants
Week 4: Loss vs. Washington Football Team
Week 5: Win vs. New York Jets,
Week 6: BYE WEEK
Week 7: Win @Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., Sunday, October 24
Week 8: Loss vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Sunday, October 31
Week 9: Win @ New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Sunday, November 7
Week 10: Loss @ Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., Sunday, November 14
Week 11: Loss vs. New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m., Thursday, November 18
Week 12: Win @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., Sunday, November 28
Week 13: Loss vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Sunday, December 5
Week 14: Win @ Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Sunday, December 12
Week 15: Loss @ San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., Sunday, December 19
Week 16: Win vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Sunday, December 26
Week 17: @ Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., Sunday, January 3
Week 18: vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Sunday, January 9
