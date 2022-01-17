Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Monday, Jan. 17

It’s Monday, and we have our first offering of offseason links.

All-Pro nods

While the Falcons’ season did not go as they would have wanted, a couple of players put together the kind of year that gets you paid. Cornerback A.J. Terrell, notable Pro Bowl snub, was rewarded for his standout year by being named as a second-team All-Pro. Joining him is long-snapper Josh Harris, who also received a nod for the All-Pro’s second-team.

Free-agent profiles

Atlanta has a number of pending free agents, a few of which will generate an offseason’s worth of debate on whether they should be brought back or allowed to hit the market.

Russell Gage will certainly be one of those names. An extremely talented receiver that the Falcons snagged in the late rounds of the 2018 NFL Draft, Gage has proven a trusty chain-mover and usually good for a circus catch or two a game. He’s sure to generate some attention on the free-agent market.

Kicker Younghoe Koo is also entering free agency, and he’s definitely a guy that the Falcons would like to keep around. He’s a no-brainer for the franchise to bring back.

Ridley & rumors

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley only played five games for the Atlanta Falcons in 2021, and has not seen the field since Week 7 against Miami as he stepped away from the game to focus on his mental health. The recent winds hint of both the team and the player looking for a fresh start — which means we need to prepare for an offseason of Calvin Ridley rumors.

Free-agent options

With an expected increase in Atlanta’s cap space and a number of spots up in the air heading into the offseason, free agency may loom larger than in previous years. So would would fit the bill for OC Dave Ragone and QB coach Charles London?

How about the players who may be on the radar of the front office?