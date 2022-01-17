Offseason Monday open thread: Who are you re-signing for the Falcons in 2022?

Last week, we looked at the full list of Falcons free agents. At the time, I know there was plenty of discussion of who might be re-signed and who should be. For this afternoon’s open thread, something we’ll be doing more often with the offseason fully upon us, I’d like you to deliver your full list of players you’d re-sign.

Depending on your feelings for the current crop of free agents, you might be willing to try to bring back all the best free agents Terry Fontenot and company brought on board last year, or you might want to essentially throw out all but a couple and have the team start over.

Personally, I lean more toward the former, even if my ideal state would be some of the players on my list below having smaller roles than they did in 2021 (see Russell Gage and Duron Harmon, among others). The Falcons have a roster with a lot of holes, and it’s just not going to be possible to start over entirely in 2022, so I lean toward bringing back those players who are solid and unlikely to be extremely expensive, as well as the (very small) handful of free agents who are worth longer-term deals.

Here’s mine. You don’t have to count every dollar to make this work, just assume you’ve cleverly freed up enough cash to get the job done.

RB Cordarrelle Patterson

WR Russell Gage

OL Matt Gono

DL Mike Pennel

ILB Foye Oluokun

CB Isaiah Oliver

S Duron Harmon

P Thomas Morstead

LS Josh Harris

RFA WR Olamide Zaccheaus

RFA TE Jaeden Graham

RFA DL Anthony Rush

RFA K Younghoe Koo

ERFA RB Qadree Ollison

ERFA OL Colby Gossett