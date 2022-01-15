How to watch a jam-packed NFL Wild Card Weekend

After finishing Arthur Smith’s first season with a 7-10 record, the Atlanta Falcons find themselves on the outside of the postseason for the fourth straight season. The Falcons were in the mix as late in the season as they were in part because of the addition of an extra playoff team in each conference, a rule change that will have big implications for the first weekend of playoff action.

The NFL is dubbing this “Super NFL Wild Card Weekend,” and it will now span three days with the league adding a game on Monday night. For those fans who want to follow along with the pigskin marathon, here’s what you need to know.

No. 5 Las Vegas Raiders vs. No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals

When: Saturday, January 15, 4:30 p.m. EST

Where: Paul Brown Stadium (Cincinnati)

Channel: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Drew Brees (analyst), Kathryn Tappen (reporter)

Streaming: Peacock, Universo

Radio: Westwood One, SiriusXM

Odds: Coming off of their thrilling overtime victory against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Raiders are a 5-point underdog against the Bengals, according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

No. 6 New England Patriots vs. No. 3 Buffalo Bills

When: Saturday, January 15, 8:15 p.m. EST

Where: Highmark Stadium (Buffalo)

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), Evan Washburn (reporter)

Streaming: Paramount+

Radio: Westwood One, SiriusXM

Odds: After splitting against their division rival in the regular season, the Bills are currently listed as a 4.5-point favorite against the Patriots, according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

No. 7 Philadelphia Eagles vs. No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: Sunday, January 16, 1:00 p.m. EST

Where: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa)

Channel: FOX

Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Erin Andrews (reporter)

Streaming: FOX Sports

Radio: Westwood One, SiriusXM

Odds: The defending Super Bowl champs didn’t have the cleanest stretch to end the year, but they open as large 8.5-point favorites against Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

No. 6 San Francisco 49ers vs. No. 3 Dallas Cowboys

When: Sunday, January 16, 4:30 p.m. EST

Where: AT&T Stadium (Dallas)

Channel: CBS, Nickelodeon

Announcers on CBS: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (reporter),

Announcers on Nick: Noah Eagle, Nate Burleson, Gabrielle Nevaeh, Lex Lumpkin

Streaming: Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video

Radio: Westwood One, SiriusXM

Odds: This year’s Nickelodeon game figures to be a good one. The Cowboys are listed as 3-point favorites at home against the 49ers, according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs

When: Sunday, January 16, 8:15 p.m. EST

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)

Channel: NBC

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michele Tafoya (reporter)

Streaming: Peacock

Radio: Westwood One, SiriusXM

Odds: The Steelers backed their way into the playoffs on the final weekend, but they are big underdogs against the Chiefs, according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

No. 5 Arizona Cardinals vs. No. 4 Los Angeles Rams

When: Monday, January 17, 8:15 p.m. EST

Where: SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles)

Channel: ESPN, ABC, ESPN2

Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst), Lisa Salters (reporter)

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Westwood One, SiriusXM

Odds: These NFC West rivals split their two games this season, and the home Rams are only a 3.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

