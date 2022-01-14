Josh Harris named 2nd-Team All-Pro at long snapper

Josh Harris has been as steady as they come at long snapper for a long time now. He is belatedly getting the recognition he’s deserved for years, as he made the Pro Bowl and now has been named a 2nd-Team All-Pro by the Associated Press.

Harris one of two Falcons 2nd-Team All-Pros after the 2021 season, joining the great A.J. Terrell. It’s hard to say why this is the season in particular where he’s finally being showered with accolades, but it may have something to do some of his excellent special teams tackles or the superlative performances of Younghoe Koo and Thomas Morstead, which he of course helps to enable. Regardless of why, Harris has been a rock for a decade for Atlanta, putting forth the kind of consistent excellence that makes him virtually invisible in his role, and the Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors are overdue.

Congratulations to Harris and may he continue to deliver as the team’s long snapper for years to come.