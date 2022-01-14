A.J. Terrell named 2nd-Team All-Pro at cornerback

A.J. Terrell is fresh off a tremendous season, one that earned him an unusual amount of recognition for a cornerback who did not pick up a ton of interceptions. He was named to the Pro Football Focus All-Pro Team and was frequently mentioned nationally and locally as both a breakout player and a player having one of the best seasons of any cornerback in the NFL.

For his efforts, he has been named as a 2nd-Team All-Pro at cornerback by the Associated Press. Trevon Diggs and Jalen Ramsey are the 1st-Team All-Pros, while New England’s J.C. Jackson is on the 2nd team with Terrell.

This could turn into a screed about how deserving Terrell was and how incredible it is that Diggs, who led the league in yards allowed, was easily the leading vote getter just because of his interceptions. That’s futile, though, so I’ll just register my mild displeasure that Terrell isn’t getting the full recognition he deserves for a truly phenomenal year. I am happy to see him get some recognition given the remarkable leap he made in just his second season and how instrumental he was to keeping the Falcons from being the absolute worst defense in the entire league. Knowing that you have one of the best young corners in the league to build around is a comfort I’m not sure we expected this team to have before the season.

Only three Falcons received any All-Pro votes, and none of them were on offense. Terrell was the fourth-highest vote-getter at cornerback, Foye Oluokun was 10th at linebacker, and Josh Harris clocked in second at long snapper. It’s a little wild not to see Kyle Pitts get a vote at tight end or Younghoe Koo at kicker, but whatever, I guess.

Congratulations to Terrell, who will hopefully build on his breakout season and deliver another great year in 2022.