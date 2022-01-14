Falcons fans nearly split on team confidence heading into offseason

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Atlanta Falcons fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

Well, the 2021 regular season has come to an end, at least for the Atlanta Falcons. It’s been an up and down year for the Falcons, which ultimately led them to a 7-9 record and not being officially eliminated from playoff contention until Week 17. In Week 18, the Falcons faced their biggest rival, the New Orleans Saints, and unfortunately fell at home.

As we’ve done all season, it’s now time to check and see how Falcons’ fans view the direction in which the team is heading in.

At seasons end, Falcons fans who participated in our weekly survey are entering the offseason at half confidence. To be exact, 56% of fans feel that the team is heading in the right direction while 44% are not so optimistic. Both viewpoints are fair in my opinion.

The Falcons entered 2021 under a new regime and early in the season lost one of their star players in Calvin Ridley who had to step away to address his mental health. Even with a struggling offense, especially the offensive line, and a defense which had the worst pass rush in the league, the Falcons still managed seven wins. It’s unclear what will happen this offseason, but the Falcons will have some decisions to make as several starters will likely enter free agency. So in the end, 56% team confidence is a fair number to head into the 2022 offseason with.

