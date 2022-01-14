 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The great 2022 Falcons roster tracker

Here’s the Falcons roster as of today, whenever today is.

By Dave Choate Updated
Atlanta Falcons v&nbsp;New Orleans Saints Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Falcons are wrapping up the offseason, having just completed the draft. That means we’re close to having a full 90 man roster ahead of the start of the full offseason program.

This tracker is intended to keep you up to date on what the Falcons are doing in free agency, who they’re losing, and who they’re bringing aboard.

I’ll do my best to keep this updated all offseason long. Here’s the roster as of today, with additional categories built out for cuts, trades, and signings. to help you keep track of player movement.

Offense

QB Marcus Mariota
QB Desmond Ridder
QB/TE Feleipe Franks

RB Tyler Allgeier
RB Damien Williams
RB Qadree Ollison
RB/WR/KR Cordarrelle Patterson
RB Avery Williams
RB Caleb Huntley

FB Keith Smith
FB/TE John Raine

WR Drake London
WR Bryan Edwards
WR Olamide Zaccheaus
WR Auden Tate
WR Damiere Byrd
WR Geronimo Allison
WR Cameron Batson
WR Frank Darby
WR KhaDarel Hodge
WR Tyshaun James
WR Stanley Berryhill
WR/KR Jared Bernhardt

TE Kyle Pitts
TE Anthony Firkser
TE Parker Hesse
TE John FitzPatrick
TE Leroy Watson
TE/DE Tucker Fisk

T Jake Matthews
T Kaleb McGary
T Germain Ifedi
T Rick Leonard

T Elijah Wilkinson
T Tyler Vrabel

G Jalen Mayfield
G Chris Lindstrom
G Ryan Neuzil
G/T Colby Gossett
G Justin Shaffer

C Matt Hennessy
C Drew Dalman
C Jonotthan Harrison

Defense

DL Grady Jarrett
DL Marlon Davidson
DL Ta’Quon Graham
DL Nick Thurman
DL Anthony Rush
DL Jalen Dalton
DL Vincent Taylor

DL Darrion Daniels
DL Derrick Tangelo
DL Bryce Rodgers
DL Timothy Horne

OLB Adetokunbo Ogundeji
OLB Lorenzo Carter
OLB Arnold Ebiketie
OLB DeAngelo Malone
OLB Quinton Bell
OLB Jordan Brailford
OLB Kuony Deng

ILB Deion Jones
ILB Rashaan Evans
ILB Nick Kwiatkoski
ILB Mykal Walker
ILB Troy Andersen
ILB Dorian Etheridge
ILB Rashad Smith
LB Nate Landman

CB A.J. Terrell
CB Casey Hayward
CB Isaiah Oliver
CB Darren Hall
CB DeAundre Alford
CB Lafayette Pitts
CB Cornell Armstrong
CB Corey Ballentine
CB Mike Ford
CB Matt Hankins

S Richie Grant
S Jaylinn Hawkins
S Erik Harris
S Dean Marlowe
S/CB Teez Tabor

S Henry Black
S Tre Webb

Special Teams

K Younghoe Koo

P Bradley Pinion
P Seth Vernon

LS Liam McCullough

Draft picks

Undrafted free agents

Cuts

OLB Duke Eijofor (reserve/future)

DL Tyeler Davison

OL Matt Gono

RB Mike Davis

OLB James Vaughters

CB Kendall Sheffield

TE Ryan Becker

TE Daniel Helm

DB Luther Kirk

WR Chad Hansen

OLB John Cominsky

T/G Rashaad Coward

WR Austin Trammell

RB Jeremy McNichols

P Dom Maggio

S Brad Hawkins

TE Brayden Lenius

Retirement

DL Eddie Goldman

Signings

K Younghoe Koo

WR Olamide Zaccheaus

CB Casey Hayward

S/CB Teez Tabor

DL Anthony Rush

OL Elijah Wilkinson

G/T Colby Gossett

RB Damien Williams

CB Isaiah Oliver

RB/WR/KR Cordarrelle Patterson

OLB Lorenzo Carter

QB Marcus Mariota

S Erik Harris

WR KhaDarel Hodge

RB Qadree Ollison

WR Auden Tate

S Dean Marlowe

WR Damiere Byrd

LS Beau Brinkley

LB Rashaan Evans

T Germain Ifedi

CB Mike Ford

TE Anthony Firkser

DT Vincent Taylor

LS Liam McCullough

ILB Nick Kwiatkoski

S Tre Webb

WR Geronimo Allison

TE/DE Tucker Fisk

RB Jeremy McNichols

WR Cameron Batson

C Jonotthan Harrison

DL Jalen Dalton

P Bradley Pinion

DL Eddie Goldman

S Henry Black

Trades

Traded QB Matt Ryan to Colts for 2022 3rd round pick

Traded for WR Bryan Edwards from the Raiders for an undisclosed pick

Free Agent Losses

WR Calvin Ridley (gamblin’)

LB Foye Oluokun (Jaguars)

WR Russell Gage (Buccaneers)

LS Josh Harris (Chargers)

TE Hayden Hurst (Bengals)

S Duron Harmon (Raiders)

