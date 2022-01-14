The great 2022 Falcons roster tracker

The Falcons are wrapping up the offseason, having just completed the draft. That means we’re close to having a full 90 man roster ahead of the start of the full offseason program.

This tracker is intended to keep you up to date on what the Falcons are doing in free agency, who they’re losing, and who they’re bringing aboard.

I’ll do my best to keep this updated all offseason long. Here’s the roster as of today, with additional categories built out for cuts, trades, and signings. to help you keep track of player movement.

Offense

QB Marcus Mariota

QB Desmond Ridder

QB/TE Feleipe Franks

RB Tyler Allgeier

RB Damien Williams

RB Qadree Ollison

RB/WR/KR Cordarrelle Patterson

RB Avery Williams

RB Caleb Huntley

FB Keith Smith

FB/TE John Raine

WR Drake London

WR Bryan Edwards

WR Olamide Zaccheaus

WR Auden Tate

WR Damiere Byrd

WR Geronimo Allison

WR Cameron Batson

WR Frank Darby

WR KhaDarel Hodge

WR Tyshaun James

WR Stanley Berryhill

WR/KR Jared Bernhardt

TE Kyle Pitts

TE Anthony Firkser

TE Parker Hesse

TE John FitzPatrick

TE Leroy Watson

TE/DE Tucker Fisk

T Jake Matthews

T Kaleb McGary

T Germain Ifedi

T Rick Leonard



T Elijah Wilkinson

T Tyler Vrabel

G Jalen Mayfield

G Chris Lindstrom

G Ryan Neuzil

G/T Colby Gossett

G Justin Shaffer

C Matt Hennessy

C Drew Dalman

C Jonotthan Harrison

Defense

DL Grady Jarrett

DL Marlon Davidson

DL Ta’Quon Graham

DL Nick Thurman

DL Anthony Rush

DL Jalen Dalton

DL Vincent Taylor

DL Darrion Daniels

DL Derrick Tangelo

DL Bryce Rodgers

DL Timothy Horne

OLB Adetokunbo Ogundeji

OLB Lorenzo Carter

OLB Arnold Ebiketie

OLB DeAngelo Malone

OLB Quinton Bell

OLB Jordan Brailford

OLB Kuony Deng

ILB Deion Jones

ILB Rashaan Evans

ILB Nick Kwiatkoski

ILB Mykal Walker

ILB Troy Andersen

ILB Dorian Etheridge

ILB Rashad Smith

LB Nate Landman

CB A.J. Terrell

CB Casey Hayward

CB Isaiah Oliver

CB Darren Hall

CB DeAundre Alford

CB Lafayette Pitts

CB Cornell Armstrong

CB Corey Ballentine

CB Mike Ford

CB Matt Hankins

S Richie Grant

S Jaylinn Hawkins

S Erik Harris

S Dean Marlowe

S/CB Teez Tabor

S Henry Black

S Tre Webb

Special Teams

K Younghoe Koo

P Bradley Pinion

P Seth Vernon



LS Liam McCullough

Draft picks

Undrafted free agents

Cuts

OLB Duke Eijofor (reserve/future)

DL Tyeler Davison

OL Matt Gono

RB Mike Davis

OLB James Vaughters

CB Kendall Sheffield

TE Ryan Becker

TE Daniel Helm

DB Luther Kirk

WR Chad Hansen

OLB John Cominsky

T/G Rashaad Coward

WR Austin Trammell

RB Jeremy McNichols

P Dom Maggio

S Brad Hawkins

TE Brayden Lenius

Retirement

DL Eddie Goldman

Signings

K Younghoe Koo

WR Olamide Zaccheaus

CB Casey Hayward

S/CB Teez Tabor

DL Anthony Rush

OL Elijah Wilkinson

G/T Colby Gossett

RB Damien Williams

CB Isaiah Oliver

RB/WR/KR Cordarrelle Patterson

OLB Lorenzo Carter

QB Marcus Mariota

S Erik Harris

WR KhaDarel Hodge

RB Qadree Ollison

WR Auden Tate

S Dean Marlowe

WR Damiere Byrd

LS Beau Brinkley

LB Rashaan Evans

T Germain Ifedi

CB Mike Ford

TE Anthony Firkser

DT Vincent Taylor

LS Liam McCullough

ILB Nick Kwiatkoski

S Tre Webb

WR Geronimo Allison

TE/DE Tucker Fisk

RB Jeremy McNichols

WR Cameron Batson

C Jonotthan Harrison

DL Jalen Dalton

P Bradley Pinion

DL Eddie Goldman

S Henry Black

Trades

Traded QB Matt Ryan to Colts for 2022 3rd round pick

Traded for WR Bryan Edwards from the Raiders for an undisclosed pick

Free Agent Losses

WR Calvin Ridley (gamblin’)

LB Foye Oluokun (Jaguars)

WR Russell Gage (Buccaneers)

LS Josh Harris (Chargers)

TE Hayden Hurst (Bengals)

S Duron Harmon (Raiders)