The great 2022 Falcons roster tracker

The Falcons are wrapping up the offseason, having just completed the draft. That means we’re close to having a full 90 man roster ahead of the start of the full offseason program.
This tracker is intended to keep you up to date on what the Falcons are doing in free agency, who they’re losing, and who they’re bringing aboard.
I’ll do my best to keep this updated all offseason long. Here’s the roster as of today, with additional categories built out for cuts, trades, and signings. to help you keep track of player movement.
Offense
QB Marcus Mariota
QB Desmond Ridder
QB/TE Feleipe Franks
RB Tyler Allgeier
RB Damien Williams
RB Qadree Ollison
RB/WR/KR Cordarrelle Patterson
RB Avery Williams
RB Caleb Huntley
FB Keith Smith
FB/TE John Raine
WR Drake London
WR Bryan Edwards
WR Olamide Zaccheaus
WR Auden Tate
WR Damiere Byrd
WR Geronimo Allison
WR Cameron Batson
WR Frank Darby
WR KhaDarel Hodge
WR Tyshaun James
WR Stanley Berryhill
WR/KR Jared Bernhardt
TE Kyle Pitts
TE Anthony Firkser
TE Parker Hesse
TE John FitzPatrick
TE Leroy Watson
TE/DE Tucker Fisk
T Jake Matthews
T Kaleb McGary
T Germain Ifedi
T Rick Leonard
T Elijah Wilkinson
T Tyler Vrabel
G Jalen Mayfield
G Chris Lindstrom
G Ryan Neuzil
G/T Colby Gossett
G Justin Shaffer
C Matt Hennessy
C Drew Dalman
C Jonotthan Harrison
Defense
DL Grady Jarrett
DL Marlon Davidson
DL Ta’Quon Graham
DL Nick Thurman
DL Anthony Rush
DL Jalen Dalton
DL Vincent Taylor
DL Darrion Daniels
DL Derrick Tangelo
DL Bryce Rodgers
DL Timothy Horne
OLB Adetokunbo Ogundeji
OLB Lorenzo Carter
OLB Arnold Ebiketie
OLB DeAngelo Malone
OLB Quinton Bell
OLB Jordan Brailford
OLB Kuony Deng
ILB Deion Jones
ILB Rashaan Evans
ILB Nick Kwiatkoski
ILB Mykal Walker
ILB Troy Andersen
ILB Dorian Etheridge
ILB Rashad Smith
LB Nate Landman
CB A.J. Terrell
CB Casey Hayward
CB Isaiah Oliver
CB Darren Hall
CB DeAundre Alford
CB Lafayette Pitts
CB Cornell Armstrong
CB Corey Ballentine
CB Mike Ford
CB Matt Hankins
S Richie Grant
S Jaylinn Hawkins
S Erik Harris
S Dean Marlowe
S/CB Teez Tabor
S Henry Black
S Tre Webb
Special Teams
K Younghoe Koo
P Bradley Pinion
P Seth Vernon
LS Liam McCullough
Draft picks
WR Drake London
OLB Arnold Ebiketie
LB Troy Andersen
QB Desmond Ridder
OLB DeAngelo Malone
RB Tyler Allgeier
OG Justin Shaffer
TE John FitzPatrick
Undrafted free agents
WR/KR Jared Bernhardt
DT Derrick Tangelo
DT Bryce Rodgers
CB Matt Hankins
OT Tyler Vrabel
OLB Kuony Deng
LB Nate Landman
TE Leroy Watson
WR Stanley Berryhill
P Seth Vernon
S Brad Hawkins
WR Tyshaun James
Cuts
OLB Duke Eijofor (reserve/future)
DL Tyeler Davison
OL Matt Gono
RB Mike Davis
OLB James Vaughters
CB Kendall Sheffield
TE Ryan Becker
TE Daniel Helm
DB Luther Kirk
WR Chad Hansen
OLB John Cominsky
T/G Rashaad Coward
WR Austin Trammell
RB Jeremy McNichols
P Dom Maggio
S Brad Hawkins
TE Brayden Lenius
Retirement
DL Eddie Goldman
Signings
K Younghoe Koo
WR Olamide Zaccheaus
CB Casey Hayward
S/CB Teez Tabor
DL Anthony Rush
OL Elijah Wilkinson
G/T Colby Gossett
RB Damien Williams
CB Isaiah Oliver
RB/WR/KR Cordarrelle Patterson
OLB Lorenzo Carter
QB Marcus Mariota
S Erik Harris
WR KhaDarel Hodge
RB Qadree Ollison
WR Auden Tate
S Dean Marlowe
WR Damiere Byrd
LS Beau Brinkley
LB Rashaan Evans
T Germain Ifedi
CB Mike Ford
TE Anthony Firkser
DT Vincent Taylor
LS Liam McCullough
ILB Nick Kwiatkoski
S Tre Webb
WR Geronimo Allison
TE/DE Tucker Fisk
RB Jeremy McNichols
WR Cameron Batson
C Jonotthan Harrison
DL Jalen Dalton
P Bradley Pinion
DL Eddie Goldman
S Henry Black
Trades
Traded QB Matt Ryan to Colts for 2022 3rd round pick
Traded for WR Bryan Edwards from the Raiders for an undisclosed pick
Free Agent Losses
WR Calvin Ridley (gamblin’)
LB Foye Oluokun (Jaguars)
WR Russell Gage (Buccaneers)
LS Josh Harris (Chargers)
TE Hayden Hurst (Bengals)
S Duron Harmon (Raiders)
