The great 2022 Falcons free agency and roster tracker

The Falcons are on the cusp of making moves. Free agency is around the corner, the draft is just around the corner from that, and you can expect to see plenty of moves between now and the start of the league year.
With so many changes coming now and in the immediate future, we’re rolling out a Falcons roster tracker to help you keep track of who will be on this team as of the new league year.
Initially, this roster will be inaccurate when compared to the official roster on outlets like the Falcons site, but there’s a reason for that. I’m focusing on listing the players who are under contract for the 2022 league year, which has not yet begun, and not players who are technically on the roster but are headed to free agency. That will give us a more accurate snapshot of who’s going to be around and what roster holes the Falcons have to address through re-signings, free agency and the draft.
I’ll do my best to keep this updated all offseason long. Here’s the roster as of today, with additional categories built out for cuts, trades, and signings. to help you keep track of player movement.
Offense
QB Matt Ryan
QB Feleipe Franks
RB Mike Davis
RB Caleb Huntley (reserve/future)
FB Keith Smith
FB/TE John Raine (reserve/future)
WR Olamide Zaccheaus
WR Frank Darby
WR Austin Trammell (reserve/future)
WR Chad Hansen (reserve/future)
TE Kyle Pitts
TE Parker Hesse
TE Ryan Becker
TE Brayden Lenius (reserve/future)
TE Daniel Helm (reserve/future)
T Jake Matthews
T Kaleb McGary
T Willie Beavers (reserve/future)
T/G Rashaad Coward (reserve/future)
G Jalen Mayfield
G Chris Lindstrom
G Ryan Neuzil (reserve/future)
C Matt Hennessy
C Drew Dalman
Defense
DL Grady Jarrett
DL Marlon Davidson
DL Ta’Quon Graham
DL Nick Thurman (reserve/future)
OLB Adetokunbo Ogundej
OLB John Cominsky
OLB Quinton Bell (reserve/future)
OLB Jordan Brailford (reserve/future)
ILB Deion Jones
ILB Mykal Walker
ILB Dorian Etheridge (reserve/future)
ILB Rashad Smith (reserve/future)
CB A.J. Terrell
CB Darren Hall
CB Avery Williams
CB Kendall Sheffield
CB DeAundre Alford (reserve/future)
CB Lafayette Pitts (reserve/future)
CB Cornell Armstrong (reserve/future)
CB Corey Ballentine (reserve/future)
S Richie Grant
S Jaylinn Hawkins
S Luther Kirk (reserve/future)
Special Teams
K Younghoe Koo
P Dom Maggio
Cuts
OLB Duke Eijofor (reserve/future)
DL Tyeler Davison
Signings
K Younghoe Koo
Trades
More to come
Free Agent Losses
WR Calvin Ridley (gamblin’)
LB Foye Oluokun (Jaguars)
WR Russell Gage (Buccaneers)
LS Josh Harris (Chargers)
