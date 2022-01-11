A.J. Terrell, Cordarrelle Patterson selected to PFF’s All-Pro Team

The longest regular season in NFL history has finally come to an end. During this past season, we’ve witnessed letdowns and bright spots, seeing some Atlanta Falcons’ players make an impact, even if the rest of the team didn’t. Two such players are corner A.J. Terrell and running back Cordarrelle Patterson.

On Monday, the analytics site Pro Football Focus, or PFF for short, revealed their 2021 NFL All-Pro Team. PFF says of their selection process that their All-Pro team is not solely based on overall PFF grades. Playing time was factored in, as was role and strength of competition. Certain players defy conventional position designations, but their impact was still profound enough to warrant a place on the All-Pro team in certain instances.

CB A.J. Terrell, First-Team

Only two corners were selected in this category for 2021: A.J. Terrell and Jalen Ramsey. PFF hasn’t been shy about showing their admiration during the season, as Terrell has statistically been the best corner in all of football.

PFF says of Terrell:

Terrell allowed just 200 receiving yards all season. There were single games in which a cornerback allowed more than 200 yards this year. And Terrell wasn’t just avoided in coverage in his second season — he was thrown at 66 times, allowing just 29 receptions for a 43.9% catch rate, the lowest in the league. Passes thrown into Terrell’s coverage generated a 47.5 passer rating, also the best mark at the position. He was, by any measure outside of interceptions, a superstar at cornerback this season.

FLEX Cordarrelle Patterson, Second-Team

Although FLEX isn’t a real position in the NFL (yet), it was built for the two players who finished with First-Team and Second-Team honors. Deebo Samuel took home the top spot, which isn’t a surprise considering the year he had in the air and on the ground. But it’s good to see Cordarrelle Patterson getting some acknowledgment for the season he had. Patterson finished on a quiet note, but during the beginning to middle of the season, he was doing everything. Of players who played 10+ games, Patterson was PFF’s 7th overall running back and earned their top grade for receiving running back’s with a 91.4.

Patterson finished the 2021 season with the second-most receiving yards by a running back (548) and 610 rushing yards on the ground, which makes him an ideal candidate for any FLEX talk. Hopefully the 30-year old Patterson will stick around in Atlanta, as Arthur Smith and company have found a way to utilize him offensively, unlike his previous teams.