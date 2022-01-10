Falcons sign former CFL WR Brayden Lenius

The Falcons are going to need to do a lot of work on their wide receiver room in 2021, to put it mildly. With Calvin Ridley’s status uncertain and Russell Gage, Tajae Sharpe, Olamide Zaccheaus and Christian Blake all headed to free agency, the only receiver under contract and on the roster today is Frank Darby, who was largely inactive or playing special teams in his rookie season. I can’t say for sure whether Brayden Lenius will prove to be a big signing for this team, but they’re wasting no time adding to the group this offseason.

The Falcons have reportedly, per 3 Down Nation, signed the 25-year-old former Saskatchewan Roughrider to what I would assume is a futures contract, which means he’ll count against the salary cap and 90 man roster once the new league year starts. He’ll likely get a long look this spring and summer and a chance to compete for a roster spot.

Lenius is an interesting addition, joining the Falcons after also working out for the 49ers, Colts, and Bears. The former Washington Husky and New Mexico Lobo was drafted with the 15th pick in the second round of the 2019 CFL Draft, playing sparingly in 2019 and managing a larger role in 2021. The 2020 CFL season was cancelled.

You can check out some of his highlights in the video below:

He’s listed at 6’5” and 220 pounds, and is coming off a season where he reeled in 37 catches for 471 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games. The Roughriders released him to pursue an NFL opportunity a short time ago. He’s not a speedster, as his 4.75 40-yard dash at the Canadian national combine attests, but he has size and quickness and the Falcons are certainly look for more of both. Given that he’s just 25 years old, he’s at the very least an intriguing flier for a team that needs to add help at receiver. Intriguingly, the team listed him as a tight end in their announcement, which means he may be trying to carve out a reserve role behind Kyle Pitts.

Give Lenius a warm welcome to Atlanta, and we’ll see if he can impress the coaching staff this spring and summer and push his way into a role with the Falcons.