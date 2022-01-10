Foye Oluokun finishes 2021 season with 7th most single-season tackles in NFL history

The season has wrapped up and the playoffs are set. Unfortunately, the Atlanta Falcons aren’t taking part and will begin to focus on the upcoming offseason. There’s several players whose futures are in question due to their contracts, with one such player entering the record books following his performance this season.

On Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, linebacker Foye Oluokun did some thing that only six players since the stat began being recorded have done better. With 13 tackles against the Saints, Oluokun finished the 2021 regular season with the seventh-most tackles (192) in a single-season in NFL history.

#Falcons LB Foye Oluokun finishes the 2021 season with the 7th most tackles in a single-season (192) in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/DEVbVG2Klg — Evan Birchfield (@EvanBirchfield) January 10, 2022

You can argue that having such a dominant tackler means the rest of the defense isn’t doing their part, and I won’t argue with that. But regardless, it’s important to give credit where credit is due, and Oluokun has absolutely earned the recognition. Below is the new top-10 for tackles in a single-season, and you may notice a familiar face.

Hardy Nickerson (1993) — 214 Jessie Tuggle (1991) — 207 Jessie Tuggle (1990) — 201 Kyle Clifton (1990) — 199 Chris Spielman (1994) — 195 Jessie Tuggle (1992) — 193 Foye Oluokun (2021) — 192 Dante Jones (1993) — 189 Jessie Tuggle (1993) — 185 Byron Jones (1989), Ray Lewis (1997) — 184

Since joining the Falcons as sixth-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, Oluokun has emerged as the team’s top linebacker and has led the team in tackles from 2020-2021, years in which he was a starter. He’ll unfortunately be a free agent this offseason, unless the Falcons are able to get something done in the coming months leading up to free agency, but he figures to be a priority for this team.